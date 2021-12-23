Why Ramaphosa wants a 4-month extension after receiving state capture report

After getting the Zondo Commission report, Cyril Ramaphosa wants a four-month extension to communicate his response to Parliament.

Raymond Zondo plans to release the report in three parts at the end of December, January and February.

The commission was given until the end of December to complete its report into investigations of state capture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for an extension of four months - after receiving the complete report from the State Capture Commission - so he can communicate his response to Parliament.

After receiving the report Ramaphosa would have 14 days to act on it.

"I ask that the time for communication with Parliament be extended to four months after receipt of the complete report from the commission…it is submitted that, in light of the requirements and demands related to responding to the report and producing a plan of action for implementation by government, four months is reasonable," he said in his counter application filed in court.

"This court is empowered by section 173 of the Constitution and rule 27(1) of the Uniform Rules of Court to grant the extension sought by me. An extension may be granted where good cause has been shown for such extension: it is submitted that the interests of justice favour such extension sought.

The extension sought is reasonable," Ramaphosa said.

"I will submit a copy of the SCC Report to Parliament. I seek merely the extension of time within which to communicate with Parliament."

Ramaphosa said by the time the report was submitted, there would have been six extensions of the time for submission by the commission.

"That is because of the range of questions and witnesses, and the length of evidence and submissions adduced at the commission. I anticipate a comprehensive report, with many important findings and recommendations. I should be given a reasonable and proper opportunity, and time to consider the report, and then formulate a response and implementation plan, and communicate that to Parliament."

News24 earlier reported that, in papers filed in the high court, the commission's chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said he intended to release his final report in three parts.

However, only the first part will be ready by the end of December.

The commission has urgently applied for an extension.

In September, the court granted the commission an extension until the end of December.

This after Zondo said the commission would not be able to meet its September deadline because one of the people supposed to prepare summaries and analyses of evidence on two topics had fallen ill.

With just a few days to go until the commission's December deadline, Zondo said an assessment showed they wouldn't be able to meet it.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zondo said he had already spoken to the president about the extension - and that the commission's budget would cover the legal costs of the application.

He said:

The secretary of the commission assures me that the existing budget allocation for the commission will be adequate to cover any fees that may relate to the commission's legal and investigations teams up to the end of February 2021, and that it will not be necessary for the commission to ask for further funding in regard to such fees.

In his court papers, Ramaphosa confirmed speaking to Zondo about the extension, adding that he does not oppose the application (by the commission) and would abide by any court order granted pursuant to the application.

Ramaphosa said he preferred that the report be released [to him] before he is required to release it publicly.

While Zondo said he would submit the "first interim report" by 31 December, Ramaphosa said he did not, at the time, detail the number of "interim reports" he would submit.

"Furthermore, the chairperson informed me that the last portion of the SCC Report would be submitted during the course of March 2022.

"The chairperson did not inform me which aspects of his work each 'interim report' would contain nor did he specify the reasons for his proposal. Nor did I press him for that information. I informed the chairperson that I would prefer receiving the complete report in one instalment.

"But I understood the chairperson's proposal and position, and would defer to his judgment on the finalisation of the commission's work.