12m ago

add bookmark

Why Rand Water and a Gauteng municipality are at loggerheads over R500m debt

Nicole McCain
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rand Water and the Emfuleni Local Municipality have gone head-to-head over the settlement of millions in debt gathered over six years.
Rand Water and the Emfuleni Local Municipality have gone head-to-head over the settlement of millions in debt gathered over six years.
Werner Beukes
  • The Emfuleni Local Municipality failed to pay off millions in debt to Rand Water.
  • The water board took legal action to recover R500 million.
  • The municipality claims Rand Water attempted to take over a wastewater treatment plant to settle the debt.

Rand Water and the Emfuleni Local Municipality have gone head-to-head over the settlement of millions in debt.

The municipality's account with the water board stood at more than R500 million, prompting Rand Water to attempt to recover the debt through the courts and taking transfer of the municipality's assets at the end of last year.

The dispute has been ongoing for several years.

The latest spat came after a statement was issued by the municipality on Friday, in which it said the water board had attempted to take over the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Plant to recover the debt owed.

The municipality claimed it had honoured a payment agreement, which had been set up with Rand Water in December 2020, but had defaulted in August due to the attachment of the municipal bank account by Eskom.

Payments then resumed between September and November.

READ | Water cuts: Rand Water power supply failure leaves parts of Gauteng with dry taps

However, in December last year, Rand Water demanded a payment of R500 million, according to municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni.

A meeting was held on Wednesday, 29 December, which included Rand Water, the municipality and the South African Local Government Association.

At this meeting, a strategy was set up to pay the outstanding amount, said Sangweni.

On Thursday, 13 January, R252 million was paid to Rand Water, he said.

However, less than a month later, Rand Water again attached the municipality's account.

Sangweni said:

Negotiations ensued - and, during negotiations, the Rand Water CEO, Sipho Mosai, insisted the water board wanted to take over the municipality's Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Plant in the place of the debt owed.

But, according to Rand Water, the move to seize the municipality's assets came after a long fight to recover the debt.

Rand Water said it had "entered into numerous settlement agreements" with the municipality.

"The municipality reneged on each of these settlement agreements. Furthermore, the very settlement agreement (December 2020), to which the municipality references in its statement, was in itself not fully honoured," the water board said.

Not only did the municipality fail to meet the payment provisions of the settlement agreement, it also continued to short pay on its current account, Rand Water claimed.

The water board said it had "exhausted" attempts to have the municipality settle its "ever-growing debt".

READ | Water cuts: Rand Water says it is on schedule and will finish maintenance on time

Rand Water approached the courts in a "last resort to curb the growing debt and to secure payment".

This resulted in the agreement being made an order of the court, which was issued in June.

Despite this process, the municipality defaulted on its debt, and Rand Water again approached the courts.

A Writ of Execution was issued on 17 December, and the Sheriff of the High Court attached the bank accounts of the municipality to liquidate the judgment debt.

"Subsequent negotiations resulted in the municipality agreeing to a payment in the amount of R253 million, and for it to consider our proposal for the municipality to set-off the remaining portion of the debt against its immovable assets," the board said.

However, when the time came to have the property transferred to Rand Water, the water board found the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Plant was constructed on property owned by the provincial government.

It also insisted the transfer of the plant was the municipality's idea, and not at the prompting of Rand Water.

Rand Water then determined there were no immovable assets of value that could be attached to settle the outstanding judgment debt, and re-issued the writ against the bank account of the municipality.

In December, the municipality owed Rand Water more than R400 million and offered to make a payment of R253 million. However, it reneged on this agreement, said the water board.

Sangweni declined to comment on the statement by Rand Water, referring News24 to the statement released on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand watergautengservice deliverylocal governmentpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 439 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 2611 votes
I don't know
10% - 327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,859.30
0.0%
Silver
23.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,313.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo