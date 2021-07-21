Why SA's drug regulator cannot recommend ivermectin to treat Covid-19

Sahpra has warned against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

The regulator says there is no conclusive study to confirm it has clinical benefits in preventing or treating the disease.

Sahpra's leadership briefed Parliament on Wednesday.

Current evidence from studies is still not conclusive on whether ivermectin has any clinical benefits against Covid-19, according to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Sahpra says there is no evidence that ivermectin increases viral clearance or reduces hospital admissions, disease complications or mortality.

On Wednesday, Sahpra CEO Biotumelo Semete-Makokotlela briefed the portfolio committee on health about the government's vaccination rollout and approvals of various vaccines.

"Ivermectin should not be used routinely in the management of any stage of Covid-19, except in the context of sufficiently powered Randomised Clinical Trials (RCTs), with well-defined study endpoints intended for regulatory marketing authorisation," Semete-Makokotlela told the committee.

PICS | Covid-19: Gauteng cops queue for jabs as vaccine rollout begins

Semete-Makokotlela said there was currently insufficient evidence to recommend ivermectin use in those infected with Covid-19.

"Much of the RCT evidence consists of trials of low methodological quality, for the most part, with small sample sizes and disparate interventions and controls, limiting the confidence in any conclusions with respect to ivermectin. No evidence of clinical or virological benefits," she said.

Ivermectin should not be used routinely in the management of Covid-19, except in the context of a clinical trial.

In January, Sahpra agreed to allow doctors to start ivermectin treatment in cases deemed urgent as soon as a Section 21 application had been submitted, without waiting for the application's outcome.

Section 21 allows Sahpra to authorise the sale of an unregistered medicine for a certain purpose, for a specified period.

ALSO READ | Reports of Ivermectin approval 'fake news', says Sahpra

Since implementation on 28 January, to 9 July, 632 applications for the use of ivermectin had been approved.



The authority rejected 60, one is still pending, and five were duplicates.

She also said, so far, there was no application to the register ivermectin to treat Covid-19 infections.

She said:

Sahpra has registered an ivermectin cream formulation (Soolantra 10mg/g cream) for human use, which is indicated for the topical treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adult patients. Sahpra has also recently received an application for ivermectin tablet formulation for registration for use for tropical diseases. This application is currently under review.

Responding on the matter, Sahpra board chairperson Helen Rees said: "Doctors who are prescribing in the primary care sector, they desperately want medication that they can give to ambulant patients that they look after to stop them progressing into a more serious disease.

"Unfortunately, this is an area where the research is extremely difficult to do, and there is much less data on early treatment interventions than there is on an advance treatment for hospitalised patients. There is even less data for medication that would prevent infections."