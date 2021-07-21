58m ago

add bookmark

Why SA's drug regulator cannot recommend ivermectin to treat Covid-19

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sahpra is still refusing to allow ivermectin to treat Covid-19.
Sahpra is still refusing to allow ivermectin to treat Covid-19.
STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Sahpra has warned against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19.
  • The regulator says there is no conclusive study to confirm it has clinical benefits in preventing or treating the disease.
  • Sahpra's leadership briefed Parliament on Wednesday.

Current evidence from studies is still not conclusive on whether ivermectin has any clinical benefits against Covid-19, according to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Sahpra says there is no evidence that ivermectin increases viral clearance or reduces hospital admissions, disease complications or mortality.

On Wednesday, Sahpra CEO Biotumelo Semete-Makokotlela briefed the portfolio committee on health about the government's vaccination rollout and approvals of various vaccines.

"Ivermectin should not be used routinely in the management of any stage of Covid-19, except in the context of sufficiently powered Randomised Clinical Trials (RCTs), with well-defined study endpoints intended for regulatory marketing authorisation," Semete-Makokotlela told the committee.

PICS | Covid-19: Gauteng cops queue for jabs as vaccine rollout begins

Semete-Makokotlela said there was currently insufficient evidence to recommend ivermectin use in those infected with Covid-19.

"Much of the RCT evidence consists of trials of low methodological quality, for the most part, with small sample sizes and disparate interventions and controls, limiting the confidence in any conclusions with respect to ivermectin. No evidence of clinical or virological benefits," she said.

Ivermectin should not be used routinely in the management of Covid-19, except in the context of a clinical trial.

In January, Sahpra agreed to allow doctors to start ivermectin treatment in cases deemed urgent as soon as a Section 21 application had been submitted, without waiting for the application's outcome.

Section 21 allows Sahpra to authorise the sale of an unregistered medicine for a certain purpose, for a specified period.

ALSO READ | Reports of Ivermectin approval 'fake news', says Sahpra

Since implementation on 28 January, to 9 July, 632 applications for the use of ivermectin had been approved.

The authority rejected 60, one is still pending, and five were duplicates.

She also said, so far, there was no application to the register ivermectin to treat Covid-19 infections.

She said:

Sahpra has registered an ivermectin cream formulation (Soolantra 10mg/g cream) for human use, which is indicated for the topical treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adult patients. Sahpra has also recently received an application for ivermectin tablet formulation for registration for use for tropical diseases. This application is currently under review.

Responding on the matter, Sahpra board chairperson Helen Rees said: "Doctors who are prescribing in the primary care sector, they desperately want medication that they can give to ambulant patients that they look after to stop them progressing into a more serious disease.

"Unfortunately, this is an area where the research is extremely difficult to do, and there is much less data on early treatment interventions than there is on an advance treatment for hospitalised patients. There is even less data for medication that would prevent infections."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahpracoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1084 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
32% - 1795 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 2816 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.58
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,803.30
-0.4%
Silver
25.21
+1.1%
Palladium
2,653.86
+0.4%
Platinum
1,080.59
+1.1%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,502
+1.4%
All Share
66,559
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,138
+1.7%
Industrial 25
87,506
+1.4%
Financial 15
12,581
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

2h ago

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

3h ago

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

6h ago

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

8h ago

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

8h ago

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

8h ago

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

9h ago

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

9h ago

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

9h ago

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

11h ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo