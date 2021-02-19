22m ago

add bookmark

'Why should I speak to the president about a case' - Magashule arrives at court for corruption trial

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has arrived at court for his fraud and corruption trial.
  • Three more senior government officials are expected to be added to the list of accused.
  • Magashule's supporters were gathering in the streets of Bloemfontein ahead of his appearance.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has arrived at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court ahead of his fraud and corruption trial along with his 10 co-accused.

He greeted journalists as he entered the court precinct and complained that "you guys said we must have our day in court, we are waiting on the court, they keep postponing."

READ | Charges against Magashule to increase when he appears in court again

Three more senior government officials are expected to be added to the list of accused, and the National Prosecuting Authority said it would be adding more charges to the 21 existing ones.

Magashule told reporters that "whatever charges, they are fine."

"Let the NPA do whatever they want to do, I'm ready for anything." 

LIVE | Ace Magashule, corruption co-accused in Free State asbestos case back in court

Asked whether he had spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa over what his supporters are alleging is a political prosecution against him, he said: "Why should I speak to the president about a case?"

Court proceedings were expected to start before 09:00 and media access to the court was limited to five broadcasters.

Magashule's supporters, wearing yellow ANC T-shirts and some dressed in militant camouflage, arrived by bus overnight and were gathering in the Kings Park Rose Garden where they were singing songs in support of Magashule.

One carried what appeared to be a handgun.

There was a heavy police presence in front of the court, with razor wire rolled out to control the crowds expected to gather there later. 

Police choppers also flew overhead. 

Magashule's detractors in the Free State said they would not gather ahead of his court appearance as they wanted to adhere to Covid-19 lockdown protocols.


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulefree statecrimestate capturecorruptionpolitics
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R120K each
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 1021 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1221 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6373 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(-0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.11)
Gold
1773.76
(+0.07)
Silver
26.92
(+0.20)
Platinum
1260.00
(+0.48)
Brent Crude
62.59
(-0.71)
Palladium
2339.99
(-0.02)
All Share
66341.50
(-0.35)
Top 40
60997.31
(-0.34)
Financial 15
12196.29
(-1.29)
Industrial 25
88882.58
(-0.00)
Resource 10
65387.01
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo