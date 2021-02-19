'Why should I speak to the president about a case' - Magashule arrives at court for corruption trial

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has arrived at court for his fraud and corruption trial.

Three more senior government officials are expected to be added to the list of accused.

Magashule's supporters were gathering in the streets of Bloemfontein ahead of his appearance.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has arrived at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court ahead of his fraud and corruption trial along with his 10 co-accused.

He greeted journalists as he entered the court precinct and complained that "you guys said we must have our day in court, we are waiting on the court, they keep postponing."

READ | Charges against Magashule to increase when he appears in court again

Three more senior government officials are expected to be added to the list of accused, and the National Prosecuting Authority said it would be adding more charges to the 21 existing ones.

Magashule told reporters that "whatever charges, they are fine."

"Let the NPA do whatever they want to do, I'm ready for anything."

LIVE | Ace Magashule, corruption co-accused in Free State asbestos case back in court

Asked whether he had spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa over what his supporters are alleging is a political prosecution against him, he said: "Why should I speak to the president about a case?"

"You guys said we must have our day in court, I'm here they keep postponing" - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule arriving at the Bloemfontein magistrates court.#AceMagashule (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/TYTQkP2iFM — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) February 19, 2021

Former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli arriving at the Bloemfontein magistrates court ahead of today's appearance. (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/IRz6Ad7qBu — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) February 19, 2021

Court proceedings were expected to start before 09:00 and media access to the court was limited to five broadcasters.

Magashule's supporters, wearing yellow ANC T-shirts and some dressed in militant camouflage, arrived by bus overnight and were gathering in the Kings Park Rose Garden where they were singing songs in support of Magashule.

One carried what appeared to be a handgun.

There was a heavy police presence in front of the court, with razor wire rolled out to control the crowds expected to gather there later.

Police choppers also flew overhead.

Magashule's detractors in the Free State said they would not gather ahead of his court appearance as they wanted to adhere to Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.