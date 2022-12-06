39m ago

Why suspended public enterprises dept DG wants case to be heard by bargaining council

Cebelihle Bhengu
Suspended public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi. Photo: Misheck Makora
  • Kgathatso Tlhakudi says he received an email "warning" him about the chairperson of his disciplinary inquiry.
  • The email, sent by an anonymous source, alleged that advocate Rathaga Ramawele was a "hired gun" sent to destroy him. 
  • Tlhakudi, the public enterprises department's director-general, is currently suspended.

The suspended director-general (DG) of the public enterprises department, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, says he received an email "warning" him about the chairperson of his disciplinary inquiry. 

The email, sent by an unknown source, accuses the chairperson of his disciplinary inquiry of being a "hired gun", sent by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, to destroy him.

He said the unknown source claimed that advocate Rathaga Ramawele SC was a long-time friend of Gordhan.

The sender said Ramawele's friendship with the minister dated back to his tenure as the SARS commissioner, which should raise a concern of a conflict of interest. 

Tlhakudi asked his disciplinary hearing, due to resume in January, and to be heard before an arbitrator of the bargaining council, to ensure fairness.

He would have less than seven months until his term expires in July next year. 

In his affidavit, Tlhakudi says:

These allegations, while their veracity cannot be determined, are quite shocking and the all the more reason why the matter ought to be placed at the bargaining council before an arbitrator, so that fairness can prevail. I am made to feel anxious and distrustful of the process after receiving such an email.

He added that the email was one of the many consequences he had suffered for speaking out on alleged wrongdoing in the public enterprises department. 

Tlhakudi was suspended on 22 June after an unknown whistleblower laid a corruption complaint, via a national anti-corruption line, alleging he had failed to follow due process in the appointment of a candidate for a position that had been vacant in the department.

Gordhan forwarded the complaint to the Presidency, to which President Cyril Ramaphosa responded by appointing Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to deal with the matter. 

READ | Public enterprises DG wants ConCourt to declare his suspension unlawful, unconstitutional

He previously attributed his suspension to speaking out against corruption in the department and the sale of SAA. 

He said the minister handled it like a "pension benefit" intended for him and the benefit of his allies. 

Ramaphosa, Lamola and Gordhan are among the respondents named in the Labour Court complaint. 

Tlhakudi attached an email, which he sent to the Office of the Public Protector, asking it to investigate the veracity of the allegations in the tip-off from the unknown sender.

Ramawele told News24 he would not comment on a matter that was still pending in court.

When News24 contacted the department for comment on the claims regarding the minister, we were directed to the justice department, which is overseeing the disciplinary process.

Read more on:
kgathatso tlhakudigautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
