51m ago

add bookmark

Why tension over homeless people is reaching boiling point in Sea Point

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Homeless in District Six begins to erect makeshift tents
Homeless in District Six begins to erect makeshift tents
Marvin Charles, News24
  • Media reports point to a group of well-known businessmen as using intimidation tactics against those assisting the homeless in Sea Point. 
  • Those who extend a helping hand to the homeless are targeted on social media.
  • Sea Point resident, Peter Wagenaar, had his car set alight last year.

Tension is brewing in Sea Point, on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard, as conflict among the homeless, those trying to assist them, and ratepayers continues to escalate.

Homeless people complain that they are being treated as outcasts by the community at large, while ratepayers are lobbying authorities, arguing that the homeless should be removed.

Residents have been at each other's throats, especially those trying to assist people living on the streets. 

The issue reached boiling point this weekend when media reports surfaced about an influential group of residents, who are threatening those extending a helping hand to the homeless in the area. 

The newspaper article pinpointed three well-known businessmen as being at the centre of such intimidation tactics.

READ | Activists slam City of Cape Town's proposed amendments to homeless people by-laws

Those assisting the homeless are targeted and bullied on social media - and some are even being confronted by the group of influential businessmen.

The dispute started after a pamphlet was circulated on social media, on the Facebook group, Atlantic Action Group, which shows homeless people in a derogatory way.

Residents made an online petition under the banner "Save Cape Town". They also urged residents to join the court litigation, in which the advocacy group, Ndifuna Ukwazi, is challenging the City of Cape Town's by-laws.  

Pamphlets circulating on social media
Pamphlets circulating on social media
News24 supplied
Pamphlets circulating on social media
Pamphlets circulating on social media
News24 supplied

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell told News24 the issue regarding the Atlantic Seaboard is not about service delivery, or the demands of the homeless being removed from the area, but rather a deliberate agenda of shutting down free speech and using the courts to undermine women in the community.

Jowell said:

Constant threats and legal tactics are being used to silence them. Nobody is or has ever disputed the valid concerns and complaints from the community with regards to the extent of concerns regarding the homeless in the area. But the current issue is the grouping of apparently 'influential businessmen', who are targeting women in the area, calling them unspeakable names, taking them to court, and crucially, now, bullying the media into not speaking out on the issue.

"What is happening here now is that people, who already feel vulnerable, are being further marginalised by some, in and outside of the community, who see their business and financial standing in society as unshakeable foundations of moral superiority," she said.

Businessman Paul Jacobson and lawyer Gary Trappler are among those named as allegedly being part of the group targeting locals .

ALSO READ | 'It's gone from worse to unacceptable': Cape Town residents raise concerns as homeless numbers grow

Trappler told News24 that Jowell's claim of "a group of white men using the courts to silence their critics" is not true and not honest.

"I have indicated that, on the facts, quite the opposite is the case. There is no evidence to support this supposition, as Ms Jowell claims. Her claims are as outrageous as they are false.

"I know of and read posts and letters from hundreds of women, who find the state of the Atlantic  Seaboard utterly deplorable and unsafe. They ascribe this to the growing unresolved homeless problem. Ms Jowell has weaponised the word misogyny, and it is juvenile and unfounded, and rejected out of hand," he said.

Jacobson has dismissed all allegations against him, blaming Jowell for her statements.

"Councillor Jowell's position, as a DA ward councillor, is seriously under threat because of a lack of service delivery. Her accusations are disgraceful, out of line, carries no evidence whatsoever, is inflammatory, derogatory and a complete and utter lie."

Caryn Gootkin, the coordinator of non-profit organisation, Souper Troopers, said she has an interim protection order against Trappler, the terms of which prevent him from harassing or intimidating her.

Trappler said, in response to Gootkin: "Souper Troopers instituted high court proceedings against myself and Jacobson, attempting to silence us - and, for lack of legal merit, they were forced to withdraw their application."

Haven Night Shelter chief executive, Hassan Khan, said: "This story seems designed to shut down objections to the establishment of settlements on pavements. Families have a right to insist on good neighbourliness from all in the community, including the homeless. And to object to being deprived of public spaces arbitrarily."

Last year, the car of Sea Point Good Samaritan, Peter Wagenaar, was set alight. He had ignored opposition from some residents to feed homeless people during the national lockdown.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourshomeless people
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
47% - 6117 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 5594 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 1383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.32
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.93
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,810.19
-0.2%
Silver
25.57
+0.6%
Palladium
2,650.00
-1.3%
Platinum
1,055.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.89
-3.3%
Top 40
62,543
-0.3%
All Share
68,706
-0.2%
Resource 10
71,203
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,170
-1.8%
Financial 15
13,129
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

44m ago

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

3h ago

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: SA sprint trio all miss out on spot in 200m final

6h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: SA sprint trio all miss out on spot in 200m final
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

6h ago

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

15h ago

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

16h ago

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

16h ago

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo