47m ago

add bookmark

Why the Competition Commission's work was such a success during the Covid-19 pandemic

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A study conducted by the Competition Commission revealed that its work had a significant impact during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty)
A study conducted by the Competition Commission revealed that its work had a significant impact during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty)
  • A study by the Competition Commission found that its work had a positive effect during the pandemic.
  • The commission said certain intended objectives for the block exemptions were a success. 
  • It said the exemptions were used extensively by people in distress during the peak of Covid-19. 

A study conducted by the Competition Commission revealed that its work had a significant impact during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during lockdown Levels 4 and 5.

The commission published the final report of its Covid-19 impact assessment study, titled "The Impact of the Covid-19 Block Exemptions and Commission's Enforcement during the pandemic".

The report detailed findings which reflected the impact of block exemptions and enforcement during the pandemic.

READ | How SA's Covid-19 vaccine injury fund will work

These block exemptions allowed market players to collaborate and coordinate their response to the crisis, in order to mitigate the negative economic and social impact.

In a statement detailing the study's findings on Sunday, the commission said its work played an important role in framing the exemptions [which] Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel granted. 

The statement reads: 

The minister granted the exemptions, particularly to the health, retail property and banking sectors, to assist them in responding to the pandemic


The study found that block exemptions for the health sector were largely a success because they were used extensively. 

The commission also said several intended objectives for the exemptions were achieved.

"For example, due to the exemptions, patients were moved from public hospitals to private hospitals to ensure that care was provided when public hospitals were capacity constrained.

READ | How exemptions to the Competition Act help the fight against coronavirus

"Further, through the exemptions, the sector collaborated on the reduction of the cost of Covid-19 tests from between R1 000 and R1 500 to R850, saving patients and medicals schemes over R1.5 billion per year in the process."

It was successful in the retail property and banking sector because it was used for negotiations, which resulted in landlords and lenders providing financial relief to tenants and debtors in distress due to the pandemic.

The commission also said it played a role in framing the anti-price gouging regulations by enforcing it through advocacy work and investigations on price gouging allegations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirushealth
Lottery
Lekker Saturday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4913 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1596 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2460 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.82
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,777.10
(0.0)
Silver
26.00
(0.0)
Platinum
1,229.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,859.00
(0.0)
All Share
67,296
(+0.5)
Top 40
61,479
(+0.5)
Financial 15
12,120
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,986
(+0.2)
Resource 10
69,231
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo