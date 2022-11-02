59m ago

add bookmark

Why the DA and GOOD are at loggerheads in the Theewaterskloof municipality

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
GOOD supporters pictured in Cape Town.
GOOD supporters pictured in Cape Town.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • The DA in Theewaterskloof called on the council speaker to discipline the municipality's deputy mayor. 
  • An assault case was opened against a DA councillor after a chaotic council meeting last week. 
  • The council speaker confirmed a complaint had been received from the DA. 

The relationship between the DA and the GOOD party soured even further in the Theewaterskloof municipality, Caledon, in the Western Cape, with the opposition DA demanding that GOOD's deputy mayor be disciplined for his conduct in the council.

Political mudslinging between the two parties this week resulted in calls intensifying for disciplinary action against the deputy mayor.

The DA wants the council speaker, Derek Appel, to take action against the deputy mayor, John Michels, after he called for the immediate resignation of a DA councillor.

This comes after a chaotic council meeting last week, during which Michels accused DA councillor Chris Cloete of being rude to fellow councillors as well as physically assaulting him.

Michels then took to social media, calling for Cloete's resignation, and labelling his behaviour as that of a "gangster".

Michels has since opened an assault case against Cloete.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a case had been opened, saying, "the investigation into the matter continues".

READ | Mpho Phalatse is Joburg mayor - again

"The investigating officer is gathering information and going the extra mile," he said.

The DA's constituency head, Isaac Sileku, on Wednesday strongly condemned Michels' slanderous remarks about Cloete.

"We call on [speaker] Derek Appel to immediately take necessary action. The deputy mayor's conduct is out of control, and since the speaker has not yet taken any action, he continues to act with impunity," Sileku said.

Sileku said that to call for the resignation of a fellow councillor on social media showed the deputy mayor's "utter disregard for the Council Rules of Order".

"His [Michels] conduct has resulted in Councillor Cloete applying for an immediate interdict. The interdict is still to be served on the deputy mayor. We are very concerned about the speaker's inability to uphold the decorum of council and his bias regarding victimisation and intimidation against DA council members," he said.

Appel confirmed a complaint had been received via email from the DA.

EXPLAINER | UK's first PM of colour: Who is Rishi Sunak?

"I have asked the deputy mayor of Theewaterskloof municipality to respond to the allegations," he said.

Michels told News24: "It should be noted that, in the presence of numerous witnesses, Cllr Cloete physically assaulted me by pushing me over the couch outside council chambers. I was naturally shocked by his actions and acted in retaliation."

Michels said that, after he laid criminal charges, he also laid an official grievance at the Office of the Speaker against the "unbecoming conduct of Cloete".

Cloete referred News24 to the DA for comment.

Sileku told News24 that Michels had made numerous unfounded allegations of racism against Cloete.

"This was done on numerous occasions within the council and also on social media, to such an extent that Cloete had to apply for an immediate interdict against [deputy mayor] Michels," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dagoodcape townwestern capeparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1379 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 4565 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.88
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.97
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,648.24
+0.0%
Silver
19.63
-0.0%
Palladium
1,869.79
-0.7%
Platinum
952.06
+0.4%
Brent Crude
94.65
+1.9%
Top 40
60,513
-0.5%
All Share
67,123
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,989
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,607
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,558
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts

4h ago

PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University...

11h ago

He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University lecturer is about to start his doctorate
WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic

01 Nov

WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo