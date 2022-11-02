Why the DA and GOOD are at loggerheads in the Theewaterskloof municipality

The DA in Theewaterskloof called on the council speaker to discipline the municipality's deputy mayor.

An assault case was opened against a DA councillor after a chaotic council meeting last week.

The council speaker confirmed a complaint had been received from the DA.

The relationship between the DA and the GOOD party soured even further in the Theewaterskloof municipality, Caledon, in the Western Cape, with the opposition DA demanding that GOOD's deputy mayor be disciplined for his conduct in the council.

Political mudslinging between the two parties this week resulted in calls intensifying for disciplinary action against the deputy mayor.

The DA wants the council speaker, Derek Appel, to take action against the deputy mayor, John Michels, after he called for the immediate resignation of a DA councillor.

This comes after a chaotic council meeting last week, during which Michels accused DA councillor Chris Cloete of being rude to fellow councillors as well as physically assaulting him.

Michels then took to social media, calling for Cloete's resignation, and labelling his behaviour as that of a "gangster".

Michels has since opened an assault case against Cloete.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a case had been opened, saying, "the investigation into the matter continues".

"The investigating officer is gathering information and going the extra mile," he said.

The DA's constituency head, Isaac Sileku, on Wednesday strongly condemned Michels' slanderous remarks about Cloete.

"We call on [speaker] Derek Appel to immediately take necessary action. The deputy mayor's conduct is out of control, and since the speaker has not yet taken any action, he continues to act with impunity," Sileku said.

Sileku said that to call for the resignation of a fellow councillor on social media showed the deputy mayor's "utter disregard for the Council Rules of Order".

"His [Michels] conduct has resulted in Councillor Cloete applying for an immediate interdict. The interdict is still to be served on the deputy mayor. We are very concerned about the speaker's inability to uphold the decorum of council and his bias regarding victimisation and intimidation against DA council members," he said.

Appel confirmed a complaint had been received via email from the DA.

"I have asked the deputy mayor of Theewaterskloof municipality to respond to the allegations," he said.



Michels told News24: "It should be noted that, in the presence of numerous witnesses, Cllr Cloete physically assaulted me by pushing me over the couch outside council chambers. I was naturally shocked by his actions and acted in retaliation."

Michels said that, after he laid criminal charges, he also laid an official grievance at the Office of the Speaker against the "unbecoming conduct of Cloete".

Cloete referred News24 to the DA for comment.

Sileku told News24 that Michels had made numerous unfounded allegations of racism against Cloete.

"This was done on numerous occasions within the council and also on social media, to such an extent that Cloete had to apply for an immediate interdict against [deputy mayor] Michels," he said.



