49m ago

add bookmark

Why the Eastern Cape health dept faces lawsuits totalling R3.1bn

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
So sick! The Eastern Cape health dept faces R3.1bn in medico-legal claims.
So sick! The Eastern Cape health dept faces R3.1bn in medico-legal claims.
iStock
  • The Eastern Cape health department has been sued by different lawyers for a collective R3.1 billion for medical negligence. 
  • Legal claims are expected to rise to R4.4 billion by the year end, the department said.
  • Blame is centred on unscrupulous lawyers, who are colluding with "unethical and shameless" healthcare workers, to make a quick buck.

The Eastern Cape health department may have to pay R3.1 billion in lawsuits if it can't defend itself against lawyers suing for medical negligence at public hospitals.

The astronomical figure was revealed by newly-appointed health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, who added that the amount is expected to rise to R4.4 billion by the end of the year. 

Meth blamed the astronomical medico-legal claim bill on unscrupulous lawyers, who are colluding with "unethical and shameless" healthcare workers in the Eastern Cape, to milk the department of billions of rands in dubious claims.

She said, as a result, billions of rands have been paid in medico-legal claims, seriously hampering service delivery.

READ | Eastern Cape principal charged after 'forcing pupil into pit toilet to search for cell phone'

Meth added that the lawyers had identified the department's weakness - a manual filing system. 

"Because the health department has been using a manual filing system, some healthcare workers have stolen patients' files, making it difficult for the department to defend itself against bogus claims," said Meth.

But those days are numbered as the department is forging ahead with migrating to an e-health filing system, said Meth. 

"Medico-legal claims issue is one of the priorities to be included in my first 100 days programme in office as it threatens the finances of the department.

READ | SA 'vaccinating 10 000 people a day' - but experts say we may miss targets

"We have seen it from the CFO's presentation that the accruals and payables for the department, as at 31 December 2020, are standing at R3.147 billion and are expected to rise to R4.4 billion at year end. This is just extremely unacceptable," said Meth.

Meth's statement comes on the back of a meeting with Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and executives from the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), where it was agreed that broadband connectivity will be sped up. 

According to Meth, it was also agreed that skilled resources for the implementation of e-services to improve patient healthcare will be provided.  

Support

SITA committed to send a team to the province to give support on ICT-related matters within two weeks, said Meth.

Meth added that she would soon engage with Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande in a bid to get the services of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The MEC said, with the discarding of a manual filing system, medico-legal claims are expected to drastically be reduced.

"Where there is negligence, we will pay, but we cannot have a situation where the thin budget goes to medico-legal claims. That is highly unacceptable because every cent paid out in fake medico-legal claims means service delivery is affected.

"I am not saying it will be eradicated within that time period, but a strategy on how to deal with this challenge must be developed. This is a systematic quagmire that will soon collapse the department and, by extension, the provincial government, if not addressed as a matter of urgency. 

"At the centre of that strategy must be a use of ICT to correctly and safely keep our records. I am of the view that the filling system is among the key contributors that are increasing the bill of this imperilment to province's healthcare delivery to the people of the Eastern Cape. As an immediate task, we must review our ICT strategy."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capehealth
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6144 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4090 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5974 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.75
(+0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.57
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.60
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.50
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.6)
Gold
1,729.49
(-0.9)
Silver
26.19
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,229.26
(+1.2)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,739.44
(+6.5)
All Share
66,740
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,050
(+0.4)
Financial 15
12,286
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
86,782
(+0.2)
Resource 10
67,809
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo