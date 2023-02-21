26m ago

Why the EFF wants Limpopo's Health MEC to recuse herself from Thursday's SOPA

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • The EFF wants Phophi Ramathuba to recuse herself from Thursday's SOPA.
  • The party says Ramathuba enabled xenophobia when she said Zimbabwean migrants strained the healthcare system.
  • The party said it would ask the premier to fire Ramathuba if she attended the SOPA.

The EFF in Limpopo wants Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to recuse herself from the State of the Province Address (SOPA) later this week. 

The party says Ramathuba enabled xenophobic groups when she told a woman that migrants from Zimbabwe put a "huge strain" on the provincial healthcare system. 

The incident was captured on video in August last year during Ramathuba's visit to Bela Bela Hospital.

"You are killing my health system," Ramathuba said in the video, which sparked wide-ranging condemnation of her "xenophobic" attitude towards foreign nationals.

The party attributed medication shortage, dilapidated infrastructure and corruption to Ramathuba's failed leadership in the provincial healthcare sector. 

It said it would call on Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha to fire the MEC if she failed to recuse herself from the SOPA. 

Daily Maverick reported that the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) said the MEC would be reprimanded for her unprofessional behaviour.

The EFF welcomed the council's report. 

"The EFF welcomes the findings by the HPCSA. However, the sanction of reprimand is too soft, given the damage her actions caused to the health sector.

"It was because of her actions that vigilante groups, like Operation Dudula, threatened and victimised fellow African brothers and sisters seeking healthcare services in South Africa."


