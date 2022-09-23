1h ago

Why the NPA won't prosecute Enoch Godongwana for sexual assault

Cebelihle Bhengu and Zintle Mahlati
The NPA says it will not prosecute finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
  • The NPA declined to prosecute Enoch Godongwana for sexual assault.
  • It said the complainant had refused to proceed with the case.
  • Godongwana declined to comment.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will not prosecute Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after a case of sexual assault was opened against him in August.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the decision followed "a thorough assessment" of the evidence as well as consideration of the complainant's refusal to proceed with the case, despite the State's offer of support. 

Godongwana declined to comment when contacted by News24.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a masseuse at a Kruger National Park hotel while on vacation. 

The complainant alleged it happened on 9 August, and the alleged incident was reported on 11 August.

Although Godongwana admitted to being at the hotel on the said date, he denied sexually abusing the woman. He also denied knowing or bribing her. 

The ANC Women's League had said South Africa was "increasingly becoming unsafe for women" and called on the police to investigate. It said the daily reports of gender-based violence were intolerable. 

The EFF called for his removal from the Cabinet after the allegations emerged. It also blamed the government for the scourge of violence against women. 

At the time, Godongwana said he would step aside from his position because of the allegations, if the ANC asked him to.

Nyuswa said on Friday: "The National Prosecuting Authority remains steadfast in vigorously prosecuting sexual offence cases and gender-based violence."


