24m ago

Share

Why these serial killers, who jointly killed 59 people, won't be paroled anytime soon

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four serial killers won't be placed on parole anytime soon.
Four serial killers won't be placed on parole anytime soon.
  • Four serial killers won't be placed on parole anytime soon.
  • The correctional services department said the four were not yet ready to be returned to society.
  • One of the killers, Stewart Wilken, raped the decomposed bodies of the little boys he killed.

Four South African serial killers, who collectively killed 59 people, won't be released from prison soon, despite the fact that they have served the minimum sentence and may be considered for parole. 

The correctional services department believes they're not yet ready to be returned to society.

Christopher Mhlengwa Zikode, 48, killed eight people, tried to kill two others, and raped five. He raped some of the corpses as well. He was sentenced to 140 years in 1997. 

The department's spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said Zikode's profile had been submitted for parole consideration on three occasions, but was rejected.

Stewart Wilken, 56, killed seven people, including his 10-year-old daughter. He also raped the decomposing bodies of his victims.

He was handed seven life sentences in 1998.

Nxumalo said Wilken's profile had also been submitted for parole consideration on three occasions, but was rejected each time.

Cedric Maake, 58, who was dubbed the Wemmer Pan serial killer, killed 27 people, raped 14, and attempted to kill 26.

He was handed 27 life sentences in 2000. 

READ | Mix of 'lies and truth': Alleged serial killer says Limpopo cops planted evidence, forced confession

His profile was submitted for parole consideration on two occasions, but was rejected. 

Lazarus Mazingane, 47, killed 17 people and raped 24.

He was handed 17 life sentences and over 700 years in prison in 2002.

Nxumalo said Mazingane's profile was submitted twice, but he was never considered for parole.

"The four inmates mentioned in your enquiry are all doing multiple life sentences, and their parole considerations have not been successful as they are deemed not ready to reintegrate back into society," Nxumalo said.

According to Nxumalo, all inmates are eligible to be considered for parole placement after serving the minimum required time.

He added:

But when deemed not ready or not fit to be reintegrated back into society, a recommendation is made in terms of other interventions that must assist those inmates in terms of rehabilitation until they are ready for social reintegration. It is not a matter of how many times a file has been submitted for parole placement, but more about a person being ready to be placed out.

"All offenders sentenced to life imprisonment between 1 August 1993 and 30 September 2004 must be considered for parole after serving a minimum imprisonment of 12 years and four months," said Nxumalo.

Those sentenced to life after 30 September 2004 may be not be placed on parole until they have served at least 25 years of the sentence.

"Placing a lifer back into the community has to satisfy all the structures in the parole consideration process in terms of rehabilitation and the risk involved. When not ready for parole placement, recommendations are made in terms of further interventions, which will assist the inmate in the rehabilitation process.

"Hence, files are returned, clearly stating the required interventions and the time-frame before that profile is to be submitted once more," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
correctional servicessingabakho nxumalocrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1554 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 285 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 826 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.09
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.44
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.6%
Platinum
933.79
-0.3%
Palladium
1,388.43
+0.5%
Gold
1,832.15
+0.1%
Silver
20.09
+0.1%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,392
-2.0%
All Share
76,144
-2.0%
Resource 10
63,973
-2.0%
Industrial 25
102,703
-2.0%
Financial 15
16,146
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo