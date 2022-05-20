27m ago

Widow of slain detective Kinnear furious over bid to withdraw security again

Jenni Evans
  • The widow of detective Charl Kinnear is furious that her family's special security is about to be withdrawn. 
  • Nicole Kinnear says it feels abusive and might make other detectives reluctant to work on dangerous cases. 
  • Her husband was killed outside their house in Bishop Lavis in September 2020.

"I am done with abuse," an angry Nicolette Kinnear said on Friday after getting a letter to inform her that her police protection would be withdrawn, even though many of her murdered Anti-Gang Unit husband Charl's cases are yet to go to trial. 

"They think I am a paranoid wife, and look where that got us," she said. 

Charl Kinnear was part of a team that handled some of the most sensitive criminal cases in the country. 

He was the lead investigator in the murder of Cape Town defence lawyer Pete Mihalik, shot dead in front of his kids. 

He was also part of a team unpicking a tightly-woven criminal network built through neighbourhood bonds, police who needed some extra cash on the side and criminal enterprises which preferred to settle out of court through the barrel of a gun with its licence number filed off.

When Johannesburg ex-cop Bradley Goldblatt picked up that someone was repeatedly tracking the location of cops and their families, he reported it to the police. 

Goldblatt sold a now-discontinued service offered by multi-national cellphone networks that enabled the tracking of a cellphone - called pinging.

When he noticed that one of his clients, the rugby player-turned debt collector Zane Kilian, was pinging the same numbers a lot he thought he should let the police know. 

It didn't help. He was killed in his car while waiting to pull into his driveway in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020. 

Nicolette said even before that, when an attempt at scaring them or killing them with a hand grenade was made, they knew they were in danger, and raised it with the higher-ups.

"And look where that got us," she said. 

Special plea deals on the peripheries of the main cases have revealed that private homes were scouted. 

"SAPS was caught with not one egg on their face, but a whole tray of eggs on their faces."

Nicolette's fury stems from a letter from top-ranking police informing her that the family no longer needs personal protection due to a new risk assessment. She says this is deeply unsettling because she and her two sons are already constantly on guard.

They take messages seriously that somebody is lingering outside their house and don't simply shake off a feeling of being followed. 

Charl Kinnear
The Kinnears after bail was refused for Zane Kilian.
News24 Jenni Evans

During Kilian's bail application, it emerged that her husband was pinged thousands of times, and the personal information of wives was also drawn out of a credit record search service.

"Did they do that to send me a bunch of flowers? Absolutely not," she says.

Nicolette says this precedent might even lead to other investigators becoming reluctant to touch dangerous cases because of pressure from their families.

Axed detective Major-General Jeremy Vearey had a similar situation recently when called to testify at the trial involving a large group of people the state is trying to prove are a faction of the Terrible Josters gang.

In her own case, it makes her nervous because she and her sons might be called to testify about the fateful day that the top detective was murdered.

"It doesn't make sense," she said. 

Charl Kinnear
Anti-Gang Unit senior detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.
Netwerk24 Melinda Stuurman

"I am under no illusion that my husband was the only police officer killed or that I am the only widow. But it wasn't just an opportunistic crime. My husband was hunted down."

Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack has been arrested and charged with Kinnear's murder, and a case in which an attempt at throwing a hand grenade at the Kinnears' home was made. 

He said in an affidavit that he had nothing to do with it and that he was being set up by cops who have it in for him over his bid to get drugs out of nightclubs.

Western Cape police usually do not comment on what they consider to be security or guard duties, and repeated this stance when asked for confirmation of the decision. 

"It is, therefore, recommended that the affected parties raise whatever concerns they have about their safety and security with the relevant authority within SAPS." said spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

sapszane kiliancharl kinnearwestern capecape towncourts
