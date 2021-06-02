Widow tells court son wants to 'avenge' father who was killed by Joburg traffic cop in 'road rage' incident

A young boy says he wants a gun to avenge his father's death.

The boy's father Lawrence Nkwana was shot and killed, during an alleged road rage incident, by JMPD officer Bongani Baloyi.

Baloyi is awaiting a sentence after being convicted of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

"Mama, please buy me a gun. I want to shoot the police officer who killed my father."



A widow told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg how her six-year-old son wants to avenge his father's death.

The boy was present when his father, Lawrence Nkwana, was shot dead by off-duty JMPD officer Bongani Baloyi two years ago.

Baloyi, 39, pumped three bullets into Nkwana's body, using his state-issued gun, during an alleged road rage in Cosmo City on 3 October 2019.

Nkwana was shot in his head, abdomen and chest. Martha Mashola said her son wanted to own a firearm and "kill" the person who had killed his father.

"My son is outraged. He always tells me that he wants to avenge his father's death," she said. Baloyi has been convicted of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Nkwana was travelling with Tshepang, his brother-in-law and friend when he was involved in the alleged road rage incident.

Baloyi made a U-turn with his VW Golf, cutting in front of Nkwana's Nissan Almera, almost causing an accident.

READ | Cops should not have state-issued firearms while off duty - grieving family

Nkwana followed Baloyi, overtook and stopped in front of him, jumped out of his car and then assaulted him.

Baloyi then pulled out his gun and fired at Nkwana, who later died on the scene.

Mashola asked the court to sentence Baloyi to life imprisonment.

Nkwana's aunt Francinah Mapokane testified that his death had brought pain to her life.

He should have shot him once in his arm and spared his life. By firing three bullets at Nkwana, he intended to kill him. Baloyi is not remorseful. I will never forgive him. He failed to approach us, asking for forgiveness or even sending his lawyer to apologise on his behalf.

"I humbly plead with the judge to do what is required from him. I have trust in the judge. He is not here to play. He studied to become a judge. He must sentence him to life," Mapokane said.



Baloyi's lawyer, Paul Leisher, said his client was remorseful.

"This was not a planned offence. Before the incident, he didn't know the deceased, and there cannot be any motive to kill the deceased. It emerged in court that the deceased was angry.

It had been found that the deceased is the one who assaulted the accused and was compelled to react. He acted in a heat of a moment when he was assaulted. I beg the court to take into consideration that this was not run-of-the mill, pre-planned offence. There was an attack and assault on my client.

READ | Joburg metro cop convicted of murder, attempted murder in 'road rage' incident



"My client's reaction is what had led him to be sitting here today. I remind the court that had it not been of the deceased's conduct and my client, we would not be here today.

"He is a first-time offender. This is his first brush with the law. He would have approached the family of the deceased. However, his bail conditions prevented him from communicating with them. He is remorseful," said Leisher.

Leisher pleaded with Judge Majake Mabesele not to sentence Baloyi to life imprisonment.

Mabesele has reserved sentencing until 11 June.