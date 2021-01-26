1h ago

add bookmark

Wife accused of farmer's murder to remain behind bars on gun charges – for now

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zurenah Smit (in black) appears in court. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images)
Zurenah Smit (in black) appears in court. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images)
  • Zurenah Smit and Derek Sait appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court.
  • They were granted bail of R10 000.
  • However, they still have to get through a separate application for bail in a case relating to the theft of two guns.

A case involving two guns stands in the way of Zurenah Smit and co-accused Derek Sait.

The two have already secured their release on bail, but are still in Pollsmoor Prison while they wait to apply for bail in a case in which they are accused of theft and the possession of the two firearms and ammunition.

On Tuesday, dressed in her usual black traditional Muslim attire, Smit appeared in the dock of the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court alongside her former police officer co-accused for a second time this week. This time they sought bail for separate, but interlinked, charges related to the murder of local vintner, Stefan Smit.

The two were charged while in police custody, following the retrieval of two guns stolen that were stolen from Smit's safe in 2018.

One is understood to belong to his ex-wife and the other to his deceased mother.

News24 understands that these were found in Sait's home at the time of his arrest.

READ | Wife of murdered Stellenbosch farmer, ex-cop granted R10 000 bail

One of the weapons had been used the night Smit was killed on Louiesenhof wine farm when armed suspects entered the couple's home through an unlocked door while they were having dinner with a friend.

Smit, Sait – who was employed to investigate attacks on Smit's farms – and his brother-in-law Steven Damon were arrested a year and a half after the killing.

Damon elected not to apply for bail, while Smit and Sait were granted bail of R10 000 on Monday.

But the two are still behind bars, pending their bail application in the case related to the gun charges.

Smit was shot dead in what was said to be an assassination that was made to look like a hit executed by land grabbers. The security team was employed by the couple after the occupation in 2018 of Watergang, which Smit's family owned via a trust.

Sait, Damon – who was employed as a bodyguard - and Sait's brother, Bradley van Eyslend, the head of security, had all been on duty that night.

READ HERE | Stefan Smit murder: Wife, co-accused face more charges relating to murder weapon

None had supposedly heard the gunshots, despite being in an adjacent room, and there was no footage of the alleged perpetrators entering the farm.

The State has not yet indicated whether it will oppose the pair's release on bail in the weapons theft matter.

Their attorneys have told the court that if this is the case, their clients will not testify and will hand in affidavits supporting their application.

The application is scheduled to be heard on 3 February.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capestellenboschcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1945 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 945 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1871 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.76
(+0.26)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.26)
Gold
1855.09
(-0.01)
Silver
25.42
(+0.41)
Platinum
1092.50
(-0.09)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2310.00
(-0.20)
All Share
63973.13
(-0.91)
Top 40
58844.20
(-0.95)
Financial 15
11682.24
(+1.15)
Industrial 25
87169.26
(-1.91)
Resource 10
62075.68
(-0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo