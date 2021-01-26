Wife accused of farmer's murder to remain behind bars on gun charges – for now

Zurenah Smit and Derek Sait appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court.

They were granted bail of R10 000.

However, they still have to get through a separate application for bail in a case relating to the theft of two guns.

A case involving two guns stands in the way of Zurenah Smit and co-accused Derek Sait.

The two have already secured their release on bail, but are still in Pollsmoor Prison while they wait to apply for bail in a case in which they are accused of theft and the possession of the two firearms and ammunition.

On Tuesday, dressed in her usual black traditional Muslim attire, Smit appeared in the dock of the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court alongside her former police officer co-accused for a second time this week. This time they sought bail for separate, but interlinked, charges related to the murder of local vintner, Stefan Smit.

The two were charged while in police custody, following the retrieval of two guns stolen that were stolen from Smit's safe in 2018.

One is understood to belong to his ex-wife and the other to his deceased mother.

News24 understands that these were found in Sait's home at the time of his arrest.

One of the weapons had been used the night Smit was killed on Louiesenhof wine farm when armed suspects entered the couple's home through an unlocked door while they were having dinner with a friend.

Smit, Sait – who was employed to investigate attacks on Smit's farms – and his brother-in-law Steven Damon were arrested a year and a half after the killing.

Damon elected not to apply for bail, while Smit and Sait were granted bail of R10 000 on Monday.

But the two are still behind bars, pending their bail application in the case related to the gun charges.

Smit was shot dead in what was said to be an assassination that was made to look like a hit executed by land grabbers. The security team was employed by the couple after the occupation in 2018 of Watergang, which Smit's family owned via a trust.

Sait, Damon – who was employed as a bodyguard - and Sait's brother, Bradley van Eyslend, the head of security, had all been on duty that night.

None had supposedly heard the gunshots, despite being in an adjacent room, and there was no footage of the alleged perpetrators entering the farm.

The State has not yet indicated whether it will oppose the pair's release on bail in the weapons theft matter.

Their attorneys have told the court that if this is the case, their clients will not testify and will hand in affidavits supporting their application.

The application is scheduled to be heard on 3 February.

