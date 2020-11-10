38m ago

Wife and 'lover' allegedly planned Groblersdal farmer's murder via WhatsApp - report

Limpopo farm manager Raymond Papapavlou and his wife Simone.
Limpopo farm manager Raymond Papapavlou and his wife Simone.
Supplied
  • The murder of Groblersdal farm manager Raymond Papapavlou was allegedly planned via WhatsApp by his wife and a woman who was believed to be her lover, a court in Groblersdal has heard.
  • Sergeant Tshepo Mogano, the investigating officer, testified that Papapavlou was murdered because he wouldn't agree to a divorce.
  • A friend of the couple, Patricia Ray-Lee Smith, was denied bail on Monday.

The murder of Groblersdal farm manager Raymond Papapavlou was allegedly planned via WhatsApp by his wife, Simone, and a woman believed to be her lover, Patricia Ray-Lee Smith. 

According to Netwerk24, this was part of the testimony heard in Smith's bail application in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Monday.

There were several gunshot wounds to Papapavlou's body when it was found in his house on a farm, situated between Stoffberg and Groblersdal, on 5 October at about 00:30. He was 28 years old.

Investigating officer Sergeant Tshepo Mogano reportedly testified that Simone, 25, was wanted after she allegedly helped to plan, via WhatsApp, the murder of her husband.

A charge sheet Netwerk24 obtained stated that Smith "unlawfully and intentionally conspired with Simone Papapavlou to aid or procure the commission of or to commit an offence, to wit to unlawfully and intentionally kill Raymond Papapavlou..."

Smith, 23, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was arrested in Kempton Park on 27 October, News24 previously reported. 

Didn't agree to divorce

Mogano reportedly told the court that the police "went to look for Simone at her house, but she was not there".

Mogano further testified that the two women were in a relationship for months and planned the murder via WhatsApp messages "because he did not want to agree to divorce".

patricia ray-lee smith
Patricia Ray-Lee Smith in court.

However, Simone Papapavlou's attorney, Louw Erasmus, told News24 that she was not "missing" and "just a phone call away".

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo earlier said more arrests were expected

Groblersdal police spokesperson Warrant Officer Stanley Magaela earlier told the Bosveld Weekend Review that Papapavlou had been shot five times. There were no signs of a struggle.

Magaela reportedly said Papapavlou's wife "fired several warning shots".

On Smith's Facebook page, Simone and Raymond Papapavlou appear in photos with her. She seems to have a penchant for muscle cars.

Smith's bail application was dismissed on Monday. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

