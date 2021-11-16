Wife in dock for Stellenbosch farmer's murder: This is what State says happened

Zurenah Smit, Derek Sait and Steven Damon face 15 charges related to Stefan Smit's murder.

The widow allegedly confided in her former security manager that she was "in an unhappy marriage and wants [Smit] to be killed".

He is believed to have been murdered with one of the guns stolen from his safe.

Diamonds, farmland and R5 million are among what Zurenah Smit awarded herself in a fraudulent affidavit meant to give her power of attorney over her murdered husband's estate - and R4 million of the cash was intended to pay the hitmen who killed him.

This is what the State charges in its case against the widow, accused of plotting Stellenbosch vintner Stefan Smit's assassination, in what was planned to look like a farm attack gone wrong.

Zurenah, former policeman Derek Sait, and Sait's brother-in-law, Steven Damon, are expected to go on trial next year, facing a string of charges related to the alleged hit on Smit, who was shot dead on his farm, Louisenhof, in 2019.

Smit was killed when gunmen entered the farmhouse while he and his wife were having dinner with a friend.

The State charged that the accused agreed that they had a witness present when the hit was executed.

Rapport Rapport

Emilia Allerman was invited to dinner with the Smits on 2 June 2019. That night, Zurenah is alleged to have left a door unlocked, which allowed Sait, Damon and former security manager Bradley van Eysland to enter, rob, and gun down her husband.

According to court papers, Smit had various business entities - Louisenhof Cellars CC, Ribbok Heuwels Trust and WS Smit Watergang Trust.

Smit was the only member of the closed corporation.

The Ribbok Heuwels Trust owned Steeneveld Farm and a house in retirement village Stellenoord in Stellenbosch.

The WS Smit Watergang Trust owned Louisenhof Farm and Watergang Farm, which was divided into six erven, of which four were sold to the Stellenbosch municipality in April 2019. This, after a portion of the land was illegally occupied.

The cellar is situated on the two remaining erven on Watergang, while conducting its business through WS Smit Boerdery (Edms) Bpk.

Smit, fearing for his and his wife's safety after the land invasion, had employed Van Eysland to oversee the security of his property and to improve the safety measures in place.

According to the State, a close relationship developed between Zurenah and Van Eysland after he was requested to personally look after her safety.

News24 PHOTO: Tammy Petersen/News24

Zurenah allegedly confided in him that she was "in an unhappy marriage and wants [Smit] to be killed".

"Bradley initially thought that [Zurenah] was not serious, but when she persisted to go through with the plan, Bradley informed her that he knows a person who will be able to assist her."

He is then said to have approached Derek Sait, who was also employed by the Smits on the farm as a security guard.

The State charges that when, towards the end of 2018, Smit wanted to end Van Eysland's contract, owing to the high expenditure, he and Sait – with Zurenah's knowledge – concocted fake security incidents to frighten the farmer to persuade him that he still required their services.

The State charged:

These threats were either in the form of [SMSes], threatening messages on the vehicle of the deceased, the burning of a motor vehicle tyre at the entrance to the farm, and false claims by [Zurenah] that she saw people hiding in the bushes surrounding the homestead.

Zurenah is also alleged to have given her husband sleeping pills, with Van Eysland's assistance, in order to take the safe keys from the moonbag he carried around his waist, to steal two guns and other valuables.

One of the firearms belonged to his former wife, Esme Smit, whose 9mm pistol was stored in the safe.

The other was registered to Smit's mother, Martha Smit.

He had, according to the charge sheet, given the firearm to Van Eysland to destroy, but his security manager had instead kept it and given it to Sait.

One of it is believed to have been the weapon used to murder Smit.

Zurenah is also accused of fraud, relating to her mother-in-law's will.

News24 PHOTO: Tammy Petersen, News24

Martha died in June 2015. She had made and signed a will with her executor on 16 March 2014. After her death, a document, purported to be her last will, signed on 31 March 2014, was "produced and sent to the executor".

Zurenah is accused of drafting it, removing her husband and his sister as beneficiaries, and leaving only R150 000 to each of Martha's four grandchildren.

She nominated herself as the sole heir of the remainder of the estate.

Zurenah is accused of promising Van Eysland and Sait R2 million each for the hit, ostensibly intending to alter his will to ensure that she had enough money to pay them. The pair allegedly roped Damon in to assist.

She and Sait are charged with forging an affidavit in June 2019, giving her special power of attorney, which granted her full control over the management of Smit's businesses, R5 million, Louisenhof, a section of Nooitgedacht farm, including its contents and rental income, making herself the sole heir of his Trust, his German pension and an undisclosed number of diamonds in safekeeping in Germany.

The plan was to "generate enough cash for [Zurenah] to pay the hired killers".

The three were arrested a year and a half after Smit's murder. They are out on bail of R10 000 and under house arrest.

Zurenah and Sait were also charged in connection with the theft of the guns and ammunition, for which they were released on R5 000 bail.

This, after the contraband was found in Sait's house 18 months after the murder.

The case was postponed to 18 February for a pre-trial conference in the Western Cape High Court.

In addition to Smit's murder, they face 14 other charges, including aggravated robbery, forgery and uttering.

