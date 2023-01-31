Wife murdered a day after deciding not to proceed with domestic violence case

A Limpopo man allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife a day after she decided not to proceed with a domestic violence case against him.

Her body was found in a hole next to a pit toilet.

At the time of the murder, he was out on R1000 bail.

A 38-year-old Limpopo man who allegedly murdered his wife the day after she decided to no longer proceed with a domestic violence case against him has abandoned his bail application.

At the time of the murder, Livhuwani Madadzhe was out on R1 000 bail.

He appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the murder of 32-year-old Lindelani Nengovhela on 28 January.

Nengovhela's murder came a day after Madadzhe appeared in court in connection with a domestic violence case she had brought against him.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Nengovhela had approached the prosecution and the case was disposed of through a mediation process.

WATCH | Man, 31, arrested for driving over woman during street racing

Malabi-Dzhangi said: "Both the deceased and the suspect effectively participated in the mediation process, which was initiated by the deceased. On 28 January 2023, the lifeless body of the deceased was then discovered."

Madadzhe, of Mangondi Sidou village, was rearrested, this time for murder.

He appeared in the dock on Tuesday, where he abandoned his bail application.

His matter was postponed to 23 February for further investigation.