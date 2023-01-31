14m ago

add bookmark

Wife murdered a day after deciding not to proceed with domestic violence case

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Livhuwani Madadzhe, arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, abandoned his bail application.
Livhuwani Madadzhe, arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, abandoned his bail application.
Supplied
  • A Limpopo man allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife a day after she decided not to proceed with a domestic violence case against him.
  • Her body was found in a hole next to a pit toilet.
  • At the time of the murder, he was out on R1000 bail.

A 38-year-old Limpopo man who allegedly murdered his wife the day after she decided to no longer proceed with a domestic violence case against him has abandoned his bail application.

At the time of the murder, Livhuwani Madadzhe was out on R1 000 bail.

He appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the murder of 32-year-old Lindelani Nengovhela on 28 January.

Nengovhela's murder came a day after Madadzhe appeared in court in connection with a domestic violence case she had brought against him.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Nengovhela had approached the prosecution and the case was disposed of through a mediation process.

WATCH | Man, 31, arrested for driving over woman during street racing

Malabi-Dzhangi said: "Both the deceased and the suspect effectively participated in the mediation process, which was initiated by the deceased. On 28 January 2023, the lifeless body of the deceased was then discovered."

Madadzhe, of Mangondi Sidou village, was rearrested, this time for murder.

He appeared in the dock on Tuesday, where he abandoned his bail application.

His matter was postponed to 23 February for further investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1026 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 5695 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1198 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.45
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.50
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.95
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,015.75
+1.5%
Palladium
1,642.88
+0.4%
Gold
1,927.99
+0.2%
Silver
23.66
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.90
-2.1%
Top 40
73,431
-1.2%
All Share
79,477
-1.1%
Resource 10
75,833
-2.7%
Industrial 25
102,289
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,145
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race

30 Jan

Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo