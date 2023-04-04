16m ago

Wife of alleged Mpumalanga rhino-poaching kingpin shot dead days after his murder

Iavan Pijoos
Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her head.
Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her head.
PHOTO: Facebook
  • The widow of the chief of the Mnisi clan in Mpumalanga, Clyde Mnisi, was shot dead at the couple's home. 
  • Her death comes a week after Mnisi was shot dead in a suspected hit.
  • Two other people at home with Charlene Felicity Mathews were wounded.

The widow of Clyde Mnisi, the chief of the Mnisi clan who was accused of being a kingpin in a massive rhino-poaching syndicate, was gunned down days after his funeral, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 01:10 at the couple's home in Mkhuhlu Section F.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was found in the house. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her head.

Mohlala added that two other men, identified as family members, were wounded and taken to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigation by the police has since revealed that armed suspect(s) somehow got into the house and shot at the three victims and then fled the scene."

He said: 

Police found some cartridges on the scene. A team of investigators has been assembled and has already begun with the probe with [the] hope [of arresting] the perpetrator(s).

"Part of the investigation will be to establish how the suspect(s) gained entry to the house," he said.

Mohlala said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

No arrests were made.

Mnisi, who was inaugurated as the traditional leader of the Mnisi clan in 2022, was murdered next to the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, near White River, on 26 March.

Clyde Mnisi surrounded by crowd at inauguration
Chief Clyde Mnisi at his inauguration in October 2022.
Supplied

He was travelling with his driver in a Toyota Avanza on Airport Road when one of the vehicle's tyres was punctured.

According to the police, Mnisi and his driver were waiting for assistance when a black BMW X5 stopped beside them.

It is alleged that around five men wearing balaclavas and gloves, and wielding "high-calibre rifles", got out of the BMW and approached the passenger's side of the Avanza, where Mnisi was seated.

The shooters are alleged to have uttered some words to the chief before they began shooting.

News24 reported that Mnisi's murder occurred after his co-accused, Petros Sydney Mabuza, was killed in another apparent hit in 2021, with both murders following the murder of Colonel Leroy Bruwer, who had been investigating the syndicate.

Charlene Felicity Mathews smiling in selfie photograph
Charlene Felicity Mathews
Supplied

The syndicate allegedly operated with almost military precision around Kruger National Park, as well as private and state-owned reserves in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It allegedly moved rhino horns from protected areas through a logistical, communication, and sales network that included government officials, so that it could stay undetected.

The horns were allegedly sold at the highest price to markets in Gauteng, before they were distributed to markets in Southeast Asia.

Mnisi was meant to appear in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.


