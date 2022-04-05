Wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers praised as loving, caring and humble

Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found dead in the swimming pool at a home in Fairview, Gqeberha, at around midday on Monday.

Close family friend Rafiek Hermans described her as a loving and caring woman.

No foul play is suspected.

Close family friends of the late wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers described her as loving and humble and say they will miss her dearly.



"She was a very loving person and always there for everyone. She was very humble and could make friends very quickly," close friend of the De Villiers family, Rafiek Hermans, told News24 on Tuesday.

Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found dead in a swimming pool at the Hermans' home in Fairview, Gqeberha, at around midday on Monday.

Theresa had been visiting at the Hermans for the past week and at the time of the incident, the only other person at home was Hermans' mother-in-law, who is in in her 80s.

Hermans said his tenant made the discovery shortly after returning from rugby practice.

He said:

We had a trip planned to Paarl for over the Easter weekend to visit them, but now this tragedy happened.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said no foul play was suspected and the circumstances surrounding the drowning was under investigation.

Theresa was believed to have been found clad in her gym clothes, but Hermans said it was still unclear what had happened and that they were awaiting the post-mortem results.

De Villiers also lost his daughter, Odille Monk, 28, to cancer in December 2019.

"Peter is a person who knows how to deal with tragedy. It must be very tough for him, because at the end of the day it is his wife and he also lost his daughter. I can only imagine what he must be going through," Hermans said.

Political party GOOD, which had elected De Villiers as a councillor last year, extended its condolences to the family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. May strength, peace, love surround you as you and your family go through this difficult time."





