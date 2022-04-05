1h ago

add bookmark

Wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers praised as loving, caring and humble

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his wife, Theresa.
Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his wife, Theresa.
Supplied
  • Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found dead in the swimming pool at a home in Fairview, Gqeberha, at around midday on Monday.
  • Close family friend Rafiek Hermans described her as a loving and caring woman. 
  • No foul play is suspected.

Close family friends of the late wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers described her as loving and humble and say they will miss her dearly.

"She was a very loving person and always there for everyone. She was very humble and could make friends very quickly," close friend of the De Villiers family, Rafiek Hermans, told News24 on Tuesday.

Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found dead in a swimming pool at the Hermans' home in Fairview, Gqeberha, at around midday on Monday.

Theresa had been visiting at the Hermans for the past week and at the time of the incident, the only other person at home was Hermans' mother-in-law, who is in in her 80s.

READ | Body of wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers found floating in pool in Gqeberha

Hermans said his tenant made the discovery shortly after returning from rugby practice.  

He said: 

We had a trip planned to Paarl for over the Easter weekend to visit them, but now this tragedy happened.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said no foul play was suspected and the circumstances surrounding the drowning was under investigation.

Theresa was believed to have been found clad in her gym clothes, but Hermans said it was still unclear what had happened and that they were awaiting the post-mortem results.

De Villiers also lost his daughter, Odille Monk, 28, to cancer in December 2019.

"Peter is a person who knows how to deal with tragedy. It must be very tough for him, because at the end of the day it is his wife and he also lost his daughter. I can only imagine what he must be going through," Hermans said.

Political party GOOD, which had elected De Villiers as a councillor last year, extended its condolences to the family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. May strength, peace, love surround you as you and your family go through this difficult time."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
peter de villiersport elizabetheastern capegqeberhaaccidentsdrownings
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4349 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1766 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.54
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.10
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.95
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.10
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,927.68
-0.3%
Silver
24.67
+0.6%
Palladium
2,299.00
+0.8%
Platinum
984.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
107.53
+2.9%
Top 40
68,330
-0.9%
All Share
75,230
-0.8%
Resource 10
81,016
-0.9%
Industrial 25
82,237
-0.6%
Financial 15
17,405
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

04 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative...

01 Apr

‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative disorder beat him
WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised...

01 Apr

WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised youngsters the beauty of the ocean
Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping...

01 Apr

Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping heritage intact
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo