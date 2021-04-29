1h ago

add bookmark

Wife of 'killer' father testifies in court about alleged abuse

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lucas Phasha has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his and Sylvia Monyela's four children.
Lucas Phasha has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his and Sylvia Monyela's four children.
Joshua Sebola, Daily Sun
  • The wife of a man accused of killing his four children testified that he abused her.
  • Lucas Phasha faces four counts of murder for the killings in February 2020.
  • According to Sylvia Monyela, Phasha said he was taking their children to the police station and would then kill himself.

WARNING: This story contains details that may upset sensitive readers.

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Wednesday heard that former attorney Lucas Phasha, accused of killing his four young children was a cruel man who abused his wife.

Phasha is charged with four counts of murder for the deaths of Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3, at Ga-Phasha village in the Sekhukhune district on 17 February 2020.

He allegedly hacked three of the children with an axe and bludgeoned the youngest with a huge stone, before dumping their bodies at two different locations.

Vermoorde kids
Lucas Phasha's children.

On the day of the killing, he posted Facebook messages accusing his wife of cheating on him, saying she neglected their children and would never see them again.

The messages have since been admitted as evidence.

Sleeping with another man

His wife, Sylvia Monyela, testified on Wednesday that her body had been covered with scars from constant beatings.

"When I first met him, he was a nice man. But now you would never like my body because of this man.

"At some stage, I was at my parental home with my children. He came and threatened me with a knife and to shoot me with my children. He forced me to go back with him where we stayed," Monyela said.

She said he went to her aunt's place, armed with an axe and a knife, suspecting she was sleeping with another man.

Sylvia and Lucas Phasha in Limpopo.
Sylvia and Lucas Phasha in Limpopo.

Defence attorney Lucky Mkhize said Phasha admitted he had gone to the house armed, in case a fight broke out with a man he suspected was with his wife. But there was no man.

Mkhize then turned to calls Phasha made to Monyela on the day of the killings, and the following day.

Monyela said she remembered the call vividly, with Phasha saying he was taking the children to the police station and would then kill himself.

She broke down when Mkhize pressed on.

"This man killed my four children. He hacked three of them with an axe and drove nails into their heads. He hit the young one with a huge stone on the head and you are standing here, defending him," she said, sobbing.

CCTV footage

After a short break, she said there was CCTV footage from a house in the area, in which Phasha was seen "shepherding" the children to a place where they had been found dead.

The court previously admitted the evidence of a neighbour, who said Phasha called him and admitted to the killings, and directed him to where the bodies had been dumped.

But Mkhize put it to Monyela that Phasha's cellphone had recordings that would show he did not admit to the neighbour about the killings.

He said the cellphone was later given to her by the police. She replied that she continued to use the cellphone, but it was damaged in March this year.

Investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Phillip Mohlala testified about the CCTV footage, in which Phasha was seen leaving his home with three children.

After an objection by the defence, the state agreed that the evidence be deferred, until such time it become crucial in the trial.

Mohlala also testified about the horrific finding of the bodies of the children. He said the three bodies of the children were laid according to their succession.

The youngest one had his head crushed with a huge stone.

A trial-within-a-trial then ensued over the admissibility of a statement by the accused.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopogender-based violencecrime
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6081 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2042 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2976 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.23
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.86
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.26
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,780.41
(-0.1)
Silver
26.39
(+0.8)
Platinum
1,226.66
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
67.27
(+1.3)
Palladium
2,951.00
(+0.6)
All Share
67,740
(0.0)
Top 40
61,839
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,425
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,897
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,836
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo