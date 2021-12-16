13m ago

add bookmark

Wife of Mpumalanga cop shot dead in home charged with his murder

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The wife of a Mpumalanga police officer shot dead in his home has been arrested and charged with his murder.
The wife of a Mpumalanga police officer shot dead in his home has been arrested and charged with his murder.
Gallo Images
  • In July this year, a police officer was shot and killed in his house.
  • Nearly five months later, police have arrested two people for his murder. 
  • One of the accused is the deceased's wife. 

The wife of a police officer who was shot and killed in his Mpumalanga home in July this year has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Sergeant Joseph Christopher Kutu, attached to the police's Tactical Response Team in Witbank, was attacked and shot in his home on the evening of 24 July.

At the time, police said Kutu had been shot and wounded at about 20:30. He died on arrival at hospital.

Kutu's wife was allegedly in the bedroom at that time of the shooting, but was left unharmed.

The attackers made off with a firearm, ammunition and cash.

On Thursday, nearly a month after the murder, police arrested Kutu's wife, who is a court interpreter. Another suspect was arrested two days before that.

"On Tuesday 14 December 2021, intelligence-driven information was received about the whereabouts of the suspect who was wanted for a house robbery and murder of the police officer," police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

READ | Call for arrests after police officer shot, killed in eMalahleni home

"The operation was conducted at a house in Siyabuswa A. The suspect was found and arrested in the back room of the house where he was renting.

Sekgotodi said that Kutu's wife had been linked to the murder and was arrested following investigations.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Friday.

News24 previously reported that Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe had called on the police to work around the clock to arrest those responsible for the killing of Kutu.

"Such callousness should never be allowed to thrive in any society. Communities must respect the police because they are our last line of defence in the fight against criminals. We must help the police to urgently bring to book those who are responsible," Shongwe said.

"Such acts of cowardice should not discourage our law enforcement officers [and] they [should] remain resolute and spurred on to make our communities safer."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmpumalangacrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1440 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3813 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.27
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.08
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,797.87
+1.2%
Silver
22.48
+1.8%
Palladium
1,726.75
+8.0%
Platinum
942.50
+2.4%
Brent Crude
73.88
+0.2%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

14h ago

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo