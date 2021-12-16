Wife of Mpumalanga cop shot dead in home charged with his murder

In July this year, a police officer was shot and killed in his house.

Nearly five months later, police have arrested two people for his murder.

One of the accused is the deceased's wife.

The wife of a police officer who was shot and killed in his Mpumalanga home in July this year has been arrested and charged with his murder.



Sergeant Joseph Christopher Kutu, attached to the police's Tactical Response Team in Witbank, was attacked and shot in his home on the evening of 24 July.

At the time, police said Kutu had been shot and wounded at about 20:30. He died on arrival at hospital.



Kutu's wife was allegedly in the bedroom at that time of the shooting, but was left unharmed.

The attackers made off with a firearm, ammunition and cash.

On Thursday, nearly a month after the murder, police arrested Kutu's wife, who is a court interpreter. Another suspect was arrested two days before that.

"On Tuesday 14 December 2021, intelligence-driven information was received about the whereabouts of the suspect who was wanted for a house robbery and murder of the police officer," police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

READ | Call for arrests after police officer shot, killed in eMalahleni home

"The operation was conducted at a house in Siyabuswa A. The suspect was found and arrested in the back room of the house where he was renting.

Sekgotodi said that Kutu's wife had been linked to the murder and was arrested following investigations.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Friday.

News24 previously reported that Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe had called on the police to work around the clock to arrest those responsible for the killing of Kutu.

"Such callousness should never be allowed to thrive in any society. Communities must respect the police because they are our last line of defence in the fight against criminals. We must help the police to urgently bring to book those who are responsible," Shongwe said.

"Such acts of cowardice should not discourage our law enforcement officers [and] they [should] remain resolute and spurred on to make our communities safer."