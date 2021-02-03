1h ago

Wife of murdered farmer Stefan Smit granted bail on gun charges

Tammy Petersen
  • Zurenah Smit and one of her co-accused have been granted R5 000 bail on gun charges.
  • The firearms are linked to the murder of her husband, Stefan Smit, who was killed in their home two years ago.
  • She and two others are accused of being behind the alleged assassination, which was made to look like a hit executed by land grabbers.

Zurenah Smit, the wife of murdered Stellenbosch vintner Stefan Smit, and one of her co-accused charged with her husband's murder were on Wednesday granted bail of R5 000 on gun charges related to his killing.

Smit and Derek Sait appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court a week after being granted bail of R10 000 on the murder charge.

They applied for bail on charges of theft and illegal firearm and ammunition possession related to two guns believed to have been stolen from Smit's safe in 2018, one of which is believed to have been used to kill him in his home on 2 June 2019.

The pair had been charged while in police custody on murder charges after two guns stolen from Smit's safe in 2018 was found in Sait's home, News24 understands.

One of the firearms belonged to his ex-wife and the other to his deceased mother.

Smit was killed on Louiesenhof wine farm when armed suspects entered the couple's home through an unlocked door while they were having dinner with a friend. He was shot dead in what was said to be an assassination that was made to look like a hit executed by land grabbers.

Smit, Sait – who was employed to investigate attacks on Smit's farms – and his brother-in-law, Steven Damon, were arrested a year-and-a-half after the killing.

Damon elected not to apply for bail, while Smit and Sait were granted bail of R10 000 on the murder charges.

Damon, Sait and Sait's brother, Bradley van Eyslend, were on duty the night of the murder. They were part of a security team employed after the occupation in 2018 of Watergang, which Smit's family owned via a trust.

None had supposedly heard the gunshots, despite being in an adjacent room.

The matter was postponed to 5 March.

