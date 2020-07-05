57m ago

add bookmark

Wife of Paul Mashatile dies a week after he buried his mother

Paul Mashatile.
Paul Mashatile.
  • Manzi Ellen Mashatile, the wife of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, has died.
  • Her death comes a week after Mashatile buried his mother. 
  • The ANC has extended their condolences to the family.

Over a week after he buried his mother, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile's wife died.

The ANC said in a statement on Sunday evening that it had learnt with sadness of the death of Manzi Ellen Mashatile.

She died after a long illness.

"This is a double tragedy for the Mashatile family, who buried the treasurer-general's mother a week ago," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Mashatile's mother, Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, 82, was buried on 26 June. 

"To the family, we extend our condolences at this difficult time and hope the family will find the strength to pull through. The organisation will be liaising with the family on plans for funeral arrangements," Mabe said. 

"We call on the public to give the family privacy during these difficult times. As expected, all measures necessary in compliance with Covid-19 regulations will be observed," Mabe said. 

Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter 

Related Links
People of Alexandra are not living in inhumane conditions - Mashatile to Alexandra inquiry
Mashatile recalls no knowledge of corruption during implementation of Alex project
Magashule, Mashatile roped in to ANC Gauteng's gender representation in Cabinet
Read more on:
paul mashatile
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3952 votes
Yes, more than one person
25% - 3624 votes
No I don't
49% - 7177 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

2h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.14
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.20)
Gold
1774.74
(+0.03)
Silver
18.05
(+0.01)
Platinum
808.00
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
42.78
(-0.79)
Palladium
1914.01
(+0.62)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo