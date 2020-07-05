Wife of Paul Mashatile dies a week after he buried his mother

Manzi Ellen Mashatile, t he wife of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, has died.

Her death comes a week after Mashatile buried his mother.

The ANC has extended their condolences to the family.

Over a week after he buried his mother, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile's wife died.

The ANC said in a statement on Sunday evening that it had learnt with sadness of the death of Manzi Ellen Mashatile.

She died after a long illness.

"This is a double tragedy for the Mashatile family, who buried the treasurer-general's mother a week ago," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Mashatile's mother, Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, 82, was buried on 26 June.

"To the family, we extend our condolences at this difficult time and hope the family will find the strength to pull through. The organisation will be liaising with the family on plans for funeral arrangements," Mabe said.

"We call on the public to give the family privacy during these difficult times. As expected, all measures necessary in compliance with Covid-19 regulations will be observed," Mabe said.

Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter