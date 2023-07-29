Wife of slain KZN cop gets 25 years for his murder, hitman sentenced to life imprisonment

The Mtunzini High Court sentenced a hitman, who was convicted for killing a policeman, to life imprisonment.

The slain officer's wife was sentenced to an effective 25 years.

The pair killed Warrant Officer Phiwayinkosi Magwaza, 51, in August 2020.

His widow, Nelisiwe Cebisile Magwaza, 30, and Bafana Biyela, 45, were both convicted of murder.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said: "Biyela was arrested in KwaMashu Hostel. He was found possessing Magwaza's service firearm.

"On 27 August 2020, Magwaza was at home at KwaMagwaza Reserve in Melmoth when unknown gunmen entered his house, assaulted and shot him dead.

"The assailants also robbed him of his service firearm and fled. The Hawks' investigation led to the arrest of the wife and the hitman."

Biyela was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 15 years' imprisonment for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.



Nelisiwe was sentenced to 25 years for murder and three years for defeating the ends of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.



