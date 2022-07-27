1h ago

add bookmark

'Wildlife warrior' and game ranger Anton Mzimba shot dead

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Game Ranger, Anton Mzimba has died, Timbavati Game Reserve confirmed on Wednesday.
Game Ranger, Anton Mzimba has died, Timbavati Game Reserve confirmed on Wednesday.
Timbavati Game Reserve
  • Timbavati's head of ranger services, Anton Mzimba, was shot dead on Tuesday.
  • Timbavati Private Nature Reserve hailed Mzimba as a passionate and dedicated ranger.
  • Police have yet to confirm the circumstances around the shooting. 

Game ranger Anton Mzimba, who fought poaching efforts over the years to keep wildlife safe, was shot and killed this week.

Details around the shooting are sketchy and police have yet to confirm what happened.

The Timbavati Game Private Nature Reserve said Mzimba, 42, their "wildlife warrior", died on Tuesday.

Timbavati said it was cooperating with authorities, but "the reserve needs to remain confidential about the details at this stage".

Mzimba was the head of ranger services at Timbavati, where he had worked for 25 years.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Timbavati said Mzimba had dedicated his life to "the protection of a species which has no voice of its own, and uplifting and inspiring the people who he knew needed his support".

Mzimba's conservation career began in 1997 as an erosion fieldworker.

In 1998, after passing his basic field ranger training, he became one of the youngest field rangers at Timbavati.

In 2003, he was promoted to the position of full corporal instructor, in which he was tasked with the management of the training programme.

Timbavati said Mzimba's passion and leadership skills propelled him to the position of head game ranger at the reserve. 

"The impact that this one man has had, not only within the wildlife space, but also touching the lives of, and inspiring young children, has been simply enormous."

Timbavati said Mzimba not only excelled at his job, but that he also encouraged young people to pursue careers in conservation and to respect wildlife. 

"Anton's enduring belief, something he shared with everyone he met, was that a field ranger should be seen as a hero, someone to aspire to become.

"Anton lived his beliefs, never wavered from his convictions, and, above all, remained a brave and honest man," said Timbavati.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
timbavati game reserveanton mzimbambombelampumalangacourt and crime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 3182 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 9099 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3253 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.86
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.32
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,720.83
+0.2%
Silver
18.66
+0.2%
Palladium
2,003.50
-0.5%
Platinum
889.50
+1.5%
Brent Crude
104.40
-0.7%
Top 40
61,986
-0.1%
All Share
68,425
0.0%
Resource 10
61,654
+0.1%
Industrial 25
84,701
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,236
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo