Will government actually be able to implement new gender-based violence laws? - Parliament asks

MPs are concerned about how three new bills dealing with gender-based violence would be implemented.

The bills were generally welcomed, however.

MPs were concerned about the execution of protection orders and inaction on behalf of the police.

While MPs serving on the portfolio committee on justice welcomed the long-awaited introduction of bills to amend laws applicable to gender-based violence and femicide, there was concern about just how these laws would be implemented.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development presented the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Bill, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill to the committee on Tuesday.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said the bills dealt with a "matter of great national interest".

"It is sad that we need to include a clause to deal with judges accused of domestic violence," he said.

He said after the laws were passed, the challenge would be its implementation.

ANC MP Nomathemba Maseko-Jele agreed with him on implementation. "It will be [of] no use for us to bring these new laws, and where they are implemented, it's all messed up," she said.

Sentences

She said magistrates sometimes issued short sentences for sexual offences and protection orders were often not executed.

"There are some women who die with these papers in their hands," she said.

DA MP Werner Horn asked whether the bills had been vetted for its constitutionality.

He agreed that bail provisions should be strengthened, but added that "we're still in a situation where people have basic rights".

EFF MP Yoliswa Yako said the buck stopped with the police - if the police didn't take gender-based violence seriously, the committee's work on the bills would come to nothing.

She asked whether there was a way to criminalise inaction by the police.

Deputy justice minister John Jeffery agreed that implementation was a challenge.

"Obviously, implementation is the key. It is always the key," he said.

In response to Horn's question, Jeffery said bills were usually certified as constitutional by the state law advisors before they were introduced to Parliament, and that this had been done.

A departmental official said there was already severe consequences for police officers who failed to act on complaints.

The committee would publish the bills for public comment and would have hearings on it.

