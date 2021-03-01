for subscribers

Will Zuma testify before Zondo commission to avoid jail? His foundation's statement suggests so

Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma defied the Zondo Commission on Monday by not appearing.
Former president Jacob Zuma defied the Zondo Commission on Monday by not appearing.
Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan

Former president Jacob Zuma appears to be backtracking on his stance that he is ready to go to jail to defy the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, as his foundation launched a full-throated attack on the commission's argument that he should face two years in jail for contempt.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the JG Zuma Foundation takes aim at the inquiry for suggesting, in its Constitutional Court contempt application against Zuma, that the country's highest court may suspend an order that he be immediately imprisoned "if the court is of the view that Mr Zuma should be afforded a final opportunity to comply with its order before he can be imprisoned".

