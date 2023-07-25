Willem Breytenbach considers plea deal instead of trial

Former teacher and Media24 employee Willem Breytenbach has done an about-turn and intends entering into plea and sentencing negotiations.

The s exual assault charges he faces e manate from a podcast, My Only Story.

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2020.

Former Media24 employee and school teacher Willem Breytenbach might agree to a plea and sentencing deal instead of being tried on charges of sexual assault that emanated from Deon Wiggett's podcast, My Only Story.

This means yet another postponement in a case that has dragged on since his arrest in December 2020.



His lawyer, JC de Jager, indicated that Breyenbach would enter into negotiations for a possible plea and sentencing deal.

"We are going to enter into plea negotiations with the State," De Jager told News24 after Breytenbach's brief court appearance.

The State will also send a Department of Correctional Services officer to interview Breytenbach and assess where he is a candidate for correctional supervision.

The correctional services officer will make an appointment for the assessment and compile a report.

This is expected to be ready by 20 September for Breytenbach's next court appearance.

The details of Breytenbach's possible plea offerings are confidential until they are revealed in court.

The case has been beset by repeated postponements and was almost heading for another set of representations, when Breytenbach changed tack and indicated on Tuesday his plan to start plea negotiations.

In May, the State's case suffered a blow when he successfully had four charges against him withdrawn for lack of specific dates.

De Jager had argued that he could not possibly be expected to account for every single day of a bracketed period of a year, which was the only time reference some of the complainants could pin down. This would mean producing an alibi for every day of every year mentioned in the charges.

The men were teenagers at the time of the offences they have accused him of.

Besides the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, postponements were for representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions, requests for further specifics of the crimes he is accused of, and the successful removal of some of the charges.

Breytenbach was arrested on 3 December 2020 after allegations surfaced in Wiggett's podcast. Other men also contacted Wiggett and the police to report it.

As the podcast proceeded, Breytenbach packed up his life in Cape Town, closed shop at his business, Lightspeed Digital Media, and headed to his mother's house in Reebok in the Southern Cape.

He was finally tracked down and arrested.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place during his time as a teacher at some of South Africa's top schools, and involve school boys.







