Willem Breytenbach sex assault case finally moves to trial-preparation phase

The case of former school teacher and Media24 employee Willem Breytenbach has finally moved to the trial-preparation phase.

He abandoned his intention to submit further representations to the prosecutions boss, so the matter is expected to pick up pace.

Breytenbach was arrested on December 2019, and faces sexual assault charges that emanate from the podcast My Only Story.

The case of former schoolteacher and Media24 employee Willem Breytenbach could finally pick up pace as it moves to preparations for his trial on sexual assault charges.

The case will stay in the Cape Town Regional Court, where it has languished for years, but it now enters the phase of getting trial ready.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The Covid-19 pandemic slowed down court processes; the defence submitted representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions and also successfully applied for some charges to be withdrawn because they lacked specific dates and the prosecutor changed.

The purpose of pre-trial preparations is to make sure the prosecutor and the defence have everything they need so that the trial can run smoothly, and the move usually involves several more appearances before a trial can proceed.

At his last appearance, the court heard that Breytenbach might make further representations. But he has abandoned this, so matters should move faster.

READ | Willem Breytenbach case shows why old sexual abuse allegations take so long to get to trial

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019 after allegations surfaced in the My Only Story podcast by writer Deon Wiggett.

Other men came forward too and reported their allegations to the police.



However, on application, four of the charges were provisionally withdrawn.

Breytenbach's lawyer stated that he could not prepare a proper defence when a whole year was given as the time period for the alleged offences.

LISTEN | My Only StorySeason 2: Back to School

He needed more specific dates, arguing that the period of a year meant he would have to find alibis for every single day of the stated year.

Some of the men were teenagers at the time of the alleged offences and can't remember exact dates.

His pre-trial appearance at the Regional Court will be on 25 July.



