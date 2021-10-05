Willem Breytenbach sexual assault case drags on, prosecution granted final postponement

The State was given one last postponement in its sexual assault case against former media worker Willem Breytenbach.

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019 and is yet to go on trial.

His lawyer has applied for further particulars of the allegations to prepare a defence.

The State has been granted one last postponement to provide particulars the legal team of former teacher and media worker Willem Breytenbach requested in the sexual assault case he faces.



Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019 following allegations by copywriter Deon Wiggett in a podcast My Only Story.

He returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday for the continuation of proceedings.

Breytenbach arrived early in a dark suit, waiting in the corridor after the usual Covid-19 screening at the court's entrance, then proceeded to the court room to wait for his case to be called.

Prosecutor Ruwayda Badrudeen said the information Breytenbach's lawyer had requested would be handed over on 15 October, and the matter would return to court on 16 November.

It's been nearly two years since his arrest.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, he also faced a charge of crimes injuria.



His lawyer wanted the further particulars of the case to prepare a defence and a plea. The former Grey College teacher and Media24 employee stands accused of sexually abusing boys between 1983 and 2019.

Breytenbach was arrested on 3 December 2019 at his mother's house near Mossel Bay.



When allegations started surfacing in Wiggett's podcast, Breytenbach closed shop at his digital media business in Cape Town and left the city.

On Tuesday, his lawyer asked that the postponement be marked final, and Magistrate Ishara Sewpersad agreed to this.

"This is a final postponement for further particulars," said Sewpersad.

This could open the way for an application to have the charges provisionally withdrawn.

He has not pleaded yet.