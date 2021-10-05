10m ago

add bookmark

Willem Breytenbach sexual assault case drags on, prosecution granted final postponement

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The State was given one last postponement in its sexual assault case against former media worker Willem Breytenbach. 
  • Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019 and is yet to go on trial. 
  • His lawyer has applied for further particulars of the allegations to prepare a defence. 

The State has been granted one last postponement to provide particulars the legal team of former teacher and media worker Willem Breytenbach requested in the sexual assault case he faces. 

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019 following allegations by copywriter Deon Wiggett in a podcast My Only Story. 

He returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday for the continuation of proceedings. 

Breytenbach arrived early in a dark suit, waiting in the corridor after the usual Covid-19 screening at the court's entrance, then proceeded to the court room to wait for his case to be called. 

READ | Sexual assault case of Willem Breytenbach postponed

Prosecutor Ruwayda Badrudeen said the information Breytenbach's lawyer had requested would be handed over on 15 October, and the matter would return to court on 16 November. 

It's been nearly two years since his arrest. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 04: Former medi
Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, he also faced a charge of crimes injuria. 

His lawyer wanted the further particulars of the case to prepare a defence and a plea. The former Grey College teacher and Media24 employee stands accused of sexually abusing boys between 1983 and 2019.

READ | 'John Wick is coming to say hello': Murderous fictional character makes cameo at Modack trial 

Breytenbach was arrested on 3 December 2019 at his mother's house near Mossel Bay. 

When allegations started surfacing in Wiggett's podcast, Breytenbach closed shop at his digital media business in Cape Town and left the city. 

On Tuesday, his lawyer asked that the postponement be marked final, and Magistrate Ishara Sewpersad agreed to this. 

"This is a final postponement for further particulars," said Sewpersad. 

This could open the way for an application to have the charges provisionally withdrawn.

He has not pleaded yet.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
willem breytenbachwestern capecape towncourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1026 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1847 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 3678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.39
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.36
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,758.02
-0.7%
Silver
22.54
-0.6%
Palladium
1,929.00
+1.1%
Platinum
957.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
81.26
+2.5%
Top 40
57,708
-0.1%
All Share
64,130
0.0%
Resource 10
58,097
-1.0%
Industrial 25
81,867
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,388
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo