Winde calls for Cele to be fired, says Cape Town's 'citizens are bleeding, dying and living in fear'

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Malherbe Nienaber/Netwerk24
  • Alan Winde is fuming over the number of shootings and killings in recent weeks.
  • He slammed Bheki Cele over what he deemed a lack of commitment in dealing with crime. 
  • Winde's comments come a day before Cele is expected to release the fourth quarter crime statistics.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of lacking commitment and urgency in dealing with crime in the province. 

Winde was responding to questions by opposition parties in the Western Cape provincial legislature on Thursday. 

It came after a man was burnt to death in Parkwood earlier this week in a mob justice incident.

"The big problem is we do not have [a] sufficient amount of police members deployed to deal with crime in this region. Our citizens are bleeding, dying and living in fear every single day," he said. 

Winde said he was concerned about vigilantism. 

"This has caused immense concern in society. The community and citizens are angry that they are abused. I would love to have billions more to dealing with policing. I maintain that provinces should have the management of policing, and national should have oversight," he said.

Winde said there had been a number of shootings in various parts of Cape Town over the last two weeks. 

"One would have expected that the national minister immediately intervene and say we need a massive deployment, let's zap this. What on earth is the police minister doing about murders in this country? Dololo (nothing), [a] total lack of commitment, management and determination to help our citizens feel safe. It's not fair and he should be fired," Winde said. 

Winde said every shooting and mass killing was concerning.

Cele is on Friday expected to release the fourth quarter crime statistics for the period 1 January to the end of March 2022.

