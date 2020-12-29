Winde defends decision to close Cape Town Covid-19 field hospital after criticism

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo defended the decision to close the field hospital at the CTICC.

This after opposition MPLs questioned the decision while the province is in the midst of a second wave of infections.

By the end of the week, the province will have an additional 744 beds which can be beefed up to 880.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo have defended the provincial administration's decision to close the field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

On Tuesday, Western Cape legislature's Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19 was briefed by Winde, Mbombo and head of the provincial health department Keith Cloete on the situational analysis of the pandemic in the province.

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore, EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego and GOOD MPL Brett Herron all questioned the closure of the "Hospital of Hope", as the field hospital at the CTICC became known, in September as the province is currently experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, which the provincial administration has described as worse than the first wave.

Winde said, when the infections flattened off in September, they first closed the Khayelitsha field hospital as the staff had to go back to the Eastern Cape. They then closed the CTICC as the "economy had to step into that space" and the health care workers staffing the field hospital had to return to their provinces.

"We need to make a strategic decision around staffing."



He said the CTICC field hospital only ever reached 50% of capacity, and that they had built capacity at other existing facilities.

"Which makes more financial sense, makes much more practical sense, makes much more management sense," he added.

Mbombo, who is not on leave despite her earlier social media post, said while the CTICC field hospital was being used, the Brackengate field hospital, which is currently in use, and the other field hospitals were still being built.

Beds

She said apart from the other field hospitals, they have also converted other hospital beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

"There is no need for the CTICC because we already converted more beds," she said.

She added that it is also easier for staff, who don't have to travel to the city centre.

Earlier on Tuesday, Winde said in a statement: "The Western Cape Government has done everything it can to add capacity to the system so it can cope, but it is still under extreme pressure because of the rapidly growing number of cases caused by the new variant."

"To put it simply, the Western Cape will by the end of this week have added 744 additional beds into the system. We are also prepared to scale this up to 880 beds, which will be more than the CTICC field hospital capacity and which was only half full during the first wave."

He said they had decided this time to put additional beds in or near existing hospitals, to make more efficient use of healthcare workers and other resources, and to build the healthcare system for use well after Covid-19.