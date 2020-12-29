59m ago

add bookmark

Winde defends decision to close Cape Town Covid-19 field hospital after criticism

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde pictured at the now closed Covid-19 field hospital.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde pictured at the now closed Covid-19 field hospital.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo defended the decision to close the field hospital at the CTICC.
  • This after opposition MPLs questioned the decision while the province is in the midst of a second wave of infections.
  • By the end of the week, the province will have an additional 744 beds which can be beefed up to 880.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo have defended the provincial administration's decision to close the field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

On Tuesday, Western Cape legislature's Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19 was briefed by Winde, Mbombo and head of the provincial health department Keith Cloete on the situational analysis of the pandemic in the province.

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore, EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego and GOOD MPL Brett Herron all questioned the closure of the "Hospital of Hope", as the field hospital at the CTICC became known, in September as the province is currently experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, which the provincial administration has described as worse than the first wave.

Winde said, when the infections flattened off in September, they first closed the Khayelitsha field hospital as the staff had to go back to the Eastern Cape. They then closed the CTICC as the "economy had to step into that space" and the health care workers staffing the field hospital had to return to their provinces.

READ | Covid-19: Here are the latest rules as SA reverts to Level 3

"We need to make a strategic decision around staffing."

He said the CTICC field hospital only ever reached 50% of capacity, and that they had built capacity at other existing facilities.

"Which makes more financial sense, makes much more practical sense, makes much more management sense," he added.

Mbombo, who is not on leave despite her earlier social media post, said while the CTICC field hospital was being used, the Brackengate field hospital, which is currently in use, and the other field hospitals were still being built.

Beds

She said apart from the other field hospitals, they have also converted other hospital beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

"There is no need for the CTICC because we already converted more beds," she said.

She added that it is also easier for staff, who don't have to travel to the city centre.

Earlier on Tuesday, Winde said in a statement: "The Western Cape Government has done everything it can to add capacity to the system so it can cope, but it is still under extreme pressure because of the rapidly growing number of cases caused by the new variant."

"To put it simply, the Western Cape will by the end of this week have added 744 additional beds into the system. We are also prepared to scale this up to 880 beds, which will be more than the CTICC field hospital capacity and which was only half full during the first wave."

He said they had decided this time to put additional beds in or near existing hospitals, to make more efficient use of healthcare workers and other resources, and to build the healthcare system for use well after Covid-19.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windecape townwestern capecoroanavirus
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11614 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10003 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3850 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.71
(-0.68)
ZAR/GBP
19.86
(-0.90)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(-0.90)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-1.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.85)
Gold
1877.75
(+0.15)
Silver
26.12
(-0.94)
Platinum
1051.00
(+1.56)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2328.01
(+0.04)
All Share
59246.40
(+0.41)
Top 40
54196.13
(+0.44)
Financial 15
12111.62
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
77381.09
(+1.19)
Resource 10
57521.41
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo