51m ago

add bookmark

Winde to lobby for remote working visas to address falling tourism numbers

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images)
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images)
  • The Western Cape will start lobbying the national government for the creation of a remote working visa.
  • The visa forms part of the province's plan to address declining tourism numbers.
  • It will allow travellers to stay in South Africa for several months while working remotely. 

The Western Cape government will lobby the Presidency for the introduction of a "remote working visa" in an effort to increase international travel to the province.

Premier Alan Winde announced this during his State of the Province Address in Genadendal on Wednesday and said the measure was a response to plummeting tourism numbers brought about by global restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winde added that the tourism industry was one of the most severely affected sectors over the last year.

READ | R1.2bn tourism transformation fund to be rolled-out 'with transparency and accountability'

"I remain extremely concerned about the consequences of constrained tourism, both domestically and globally. International tourism will not recover to pre-Covid-19 levels this year as the pandemic continues in many countries around the world," he said.

"There are also a growing number of restrictions being placed on travel to our country due to what I believe is unfair global reporting on the variant identified by scientists in South Africa. Nevertheless, we need to prepare for what will be another difficult year for the tourism sector in our province."

READ | 'Our people' still largely marginalised by tourism industry, minister told

The remote working visa will, in theory, bring travellers to the province for longer periods. This comes after Cape Town made it onto the 2021 list of the 50 "Best Cities for Remote Working".

"Helping tourism recover will also require that we innovate and embrace new forms of global travel that are emerging in this Covid-19 world… These 'digital nomads' are a new kind of tourist, who will stay in our province for three months instead of three weeks, enjoying our tourism offer while working on their laptops. We have everything it takes to be the best remote working location in the world if we remove the red tape and roll out the red carpet for these travellers," he said.

READ HERE | Ramaphosa's e-visa announcement: Tourism leaders warn it cannot be that of 2-years ago

The Western Cape will lobby the president and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to have the visa introduced as soon as possible, Winde said.

Alongside the new visa, Wesgro and the air access programme have secured a second direct flight from the USA.

The route, which is set to start in November, will see Delta Airlines fly from Atlanta to Cape Town.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capegenadendaltourism
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 941 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1146 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5915 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.32
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
17.66
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.30)
Gold
1771.90
(-0.92)
Silver
27.00
(-0.19)
Platinum
1237.01
(-1.12)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2359.01
(-0.55)
All Share
67110.07
(-0.17)
Top 40
61738.47
(-0.06)
Financial 15
12448.58
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
89719.43
(+0.44)
Resource 10
66163.46
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo