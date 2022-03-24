Winde vows to use 'all regulatory and legislative mechanisms' to deal with Cape taxi protest violence

Western Cape authorities have lashed out at taxi drivers for violence during a taxi protest.

Three Golden Arrow buses were torched during the protests and four people were injured.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets as they marched to the Western Cape provincial legislature.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has vowed to act against taxi operators who resort to violence during protest action on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, three Golden Arrow buses were set alight, leaving four people injured and City of Cape Town infrastructure damaged.

"I know that these senseless acts are being perpetrated by a particular grouping inside the industry, supported by opportunistic criminals. I will use all regulatory and legislative mechanisms to deal with this issue, which include suspending or even withdrawing operating licences and holding associations accountable for the actions," Winde said.

He added that the violence impacted the province's most vulnerable communities.

"I think of the many people who are unable to get to work and put food on the table as we face the second pandemic of joblessness. I also think of the learners who are unable to get to school. We cannot accept these violent acts and I call on the SAPS to ensure that law is upheld and that our residents are kept safe," he said.

City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said while the City had given the protest the green light, the approved route was from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature in Wale Street.

However, a convoy of taxis left Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Thursday morning, causing heavy traffic congestion along the N2 highway as it moved towards the city centre.

"The disruptions to traffic caused by the group is unwarranted and cannot be condoned; neither can the reports of intimidation and attacks on vehicles in the Nyanga area," said Smith.

"Our services are still working to paint a complete picture of the damages caused this morning, and we will communicate these once complete."

The strike is by taxi associations affiliated to Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta).

The protest was sparked by grievances over the impoundments of taxis and other issues affecting the taxi industry, said CATA spokesperson Mandla Hermanus.

He added that around 2 000 taxi operators were expected to take part in the strike.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell condemned the violence, saying taxi bosses failed to honour their commitment to hold a peaceful protest.

"The leadership of the taxi industry made commitments that this would be a peaceful protest and that it would not disrupt the operations of other public transport providers. This commitment has not been honoured by elements within the industry," said Mitchell.

Mitchell added that other public transport providers were considering suspending their operations in response to the violence.

Eskom has temporarily suspended services in Kraaifontein in response to the violence.

The suspension is likely to cause delays in electrical repairs, the power utility said in a statement.

"For the second week in a row, Eskom has had to suspend its services in parts of Cape Town due to the ongoing taxi violence," the statement said.

"Eskom Security Services are working closely with the local authorities by monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of staff before work can resume once the areas are safe to enter. Unfortunately, this means that there will be a significant delay in electricity restoration efforts, and customers may experience prolonged durations without electricity."

