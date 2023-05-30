Winde's comment about arresting Putin is like telling people a 'springbok will eat the lion' - Cele

Bheki Cele responded to Alan Winde's comments that Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he sets foot in the Western Cape.

Cele said this was like telling people that a springbok can eat a lion.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's statement about arresting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, if he sets foot in the province, is like telling people that a springbok will eat a lion.



This was the opinion of Police Minister Bheki Cele in response to Winde's assertion last month that the Western Cape will set its law enforcement officers on Putin.

Winde's comments follow the International Criminal Court (ICC), of which South Africa is a signatory, issuing an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes allegedly committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Winde said at the time: "I am very happy to make it quite clear that, if Vladimir Putin comes into this province later in the year, I will do whatever is necessary, and we will follow through and make sure that he is arrested and he faces his day in court with the ICC."

A BRICS summit is being held in South Africa in August, of which Russia is a member, but it is not yet known whether Putin plans on attending.

On Monday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) gazetted a declaration that the BRICS summit was a protected event.

It said gazetting diplomatic immunities was a routine procedure and had nothing to do with Putin.

Nicole Fritz told News24 the Dirco notice did not override the Rome Statute and the declared diplomatic immunity had no application regarding South Africa's domestic or international ICC obligations.

Cele, who released quarterly crime statistics on Tuesday, said Winde's statement was "a bark against the lion".

Cele added:

That's the kind of statement that you tell the people that the springbok will eat the lion.

The minister said: "That matter (the arrest warrant for Putin) is handled in quite different places and, as the police, we are not about to pronounce ourselves until we, as a body, we are sure that all other elements are dealt with.

"At this juncture, there are many laws that are involved here that will be led by the justice, that will be led by Dirco, that will be led by the police and other bodies, the ICC itself, Interpol and all that."

Cele said they had "breathing space going towards August", but that "soon we will know and soon we will make an announcement".

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is currently chairing an inter-ministerial committee to find a potential loophole that would allow Putin to visit, without South Africa violating its legal obligations in relation to the ICC warrant.

The DA launched court action on Monday aimed at compelling the South African government to act on the warrant, if or when Putin arrives in the country.

