Winter's here: Western Cape braced for a major cold front this week

A cold front is predicted to hit parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday evening.

Conditions are expected to last throughout the week.

Livestock farmers have been urged to provide shelter for their animals.

Residents of the Western and Northern Cape provinces have been warned to prepare for a very cold and wet week.



The cold front will be accompanied by windy, wet conditions and rough seas.



It is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape on Monday morning, resulting in widespread rain over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the eastern parts of the province and the south-western parts of the Northern Cape during the afternoon.

According to the SA Weather Service (SAWS), it may result in difficult driving conditions during the morning commute, with localised flooding possible, especially over the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands and the southern half of the West Coast district.

?????2 Cold fronts will be making landfall in the Western Cape. The first one will make landfall tomorrow (Monday 28 June) morning, the second on Tuesday. Accumulated rainfall amounts of 25-45mm widely expected with 60-90mm likely near the mountainous regions over the next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/6RrfuuaR0J — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2021

"Widespread rainfall of 20 to 30mm is likely over the western parts of the Western Cape, with higher amounts of 45 to 65mm likely, near the western mountainous regions, which may result in localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements, low-lying bridges and roads, and poor driving conditions.

"Strong winds of 40 to 60 km/h are forecast for the interior of the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday afternoon into Monday, which may result in problems for high-sided vehicles on major roads.

"In addition, light snowfall is possible over the western high-lying areas of the Western Cape from Monday late afternoon into early Tuesday morning, with cold to very cold conditions expected," SAWS said.

READ | Rough seas, gale-force winds expected as cold front heads for Western Cape

Small stock farmers have been advised to provide shelter for their animals.

Rainfall is likely to continue over the Western Cape and the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Another two cold fronts are likely to impact these areas.

SAWS said:

In contrast, 'Spring-like' weather is predicted for the north-eastern parts of the country this week, with maximum temperatures in the low to mid-20s. In addition, warm to hot temperatures can be expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on some days.

The Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre, all regional disaster centres and the City of Cape Town's disaster service were all on standby.



Bredell urged residents needing assistance to contact the emergency services, including the 112 number.