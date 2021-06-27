1h ago

add bookmark

Winter's here: Western Cape braced for a major cold front this week

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents of the Western and Northern Cape provinces have been warned to prepare for a very cold and wet week. (iStock)
Residents of the Western and Northern Cape provinces have been warned to prepare for a very cold and wet week. (iStock)
  • A cold front is predicted to hit parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday evening.
  • Conditions are expected to last throughout the week.
  • Livestock farmers have been urged to provide shelter for their animals.

Residents of the Western and Northern Cape provinces have been warned to prepare for a very cold and wet week.

The cold front will be accompanied by windy, wet conditions and rough seas.

It is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape on Monday morning, resulting in widespread rain over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the eastern parts of the province and the south-western parts of the Northern Cape during the afternoon. 

According to the SA Weather Service (SAWS), it may result in difficult driving conditions during the morning commute, with localised flooding possible, especially over the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands and the southern half of the West Coast district.

"Widespread rainfall of 20 to 30mm is likely over the western parts of the Western Cape, with higher amounts of 45 to 65mm likely, near the western mountainous regions, which may result in localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements, low-lying bridges and roads, and poor driving conditions.

"Strong winds of 40 to 60 km/h are forecast for the interior of the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday afternoon into Monday, which may result in problems for high-sided vehicles on major roads.

"In addition, light snowfall is possible over the western high-lying areas of the Western Cape from Monday late afternoon into early Tuesday morning, with cold to very cold conditions expected," SAWS said.

READ | Rough seas, gale-force winds expected as cold front heads for Western Cape 

Small stock farmers have been advised to provide shelter for their animals.

Rainfall is likely to continue over the Western Cape and the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Another two cold fronts are likely to impact these areas. 

SAWS said:

In contrast, 'Spring-like' weather is predicted for the north-eastern parts of the country this week, with maximum temperatures in the low to mid-20s. In addition, warm to hot temperatures can be expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on some days.

The Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre, all regional disaster centres and the City of Cape Town's disaster service were all on standby.

Bredell urged residents needing assistance to contact the emergency services, including the 112 number.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa weather servicecape townwestern capeweather
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
29% - 1114 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
71% - 2788 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.15
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.44
0.0%
Silver
26.11
0.0%
Palladium
2,635.97
0.0%
Platinum
1,116.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
60,140
-0.1%
All Share
66,216
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,062
+0.6%
Industrial 25
86,395
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,080
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun 2021

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun 2021

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo