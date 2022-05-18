1h ago

Wintery scenes in Randfontein after hailstorm batters the area

Zandile Khumalo
Difficult weather has hit Gauteng.
@tWeatherSA, Twitter
  • Randfontein residents experienced hailstorms on Tuesday.
  • The road was covered in white slush.
  • South Africa's Weather Service cautioned that isolated showers could be expected the rest of the week in parts of Gauteng.

Surprise hailstorms battered Randfontein and left pallets of white ice on the roads at around midday on Tuesday.

In one video clip on Twitter, cars can be seen driving at slowly as they glide through what looks like white slush.

The extent of the damage the hailstorms caused could be seen on pictures posted on social media.

In some pictures, windows and roofs of parked cars were covered in ice, and the ground was covered in a blanket of hail.

According to South African Weather Service forecaster Jacqueline Modika, there were thunderstorms in the western and southern parts of Gauteng on Tuesday

"The development started from West Rand around past 11:00, and the storms continued to southern parts of Gauteng. By the time it was 13:00 and 14:00, there were thundershowers in most southern parts of Gauteng.

READ | Western Cape braces for cold and wet conditions - and some snow

"In certain places, it would have looked almost like snow or small white stuff," Modika added.

She said Centurion and the central parts of Gauteng also experienced light showers but that the conditions were not heavy.

Modika said:

It was nothing severe or life threatening. There was no sense of alert. It was just [an] afternoon thunderstorm, containing small amounts of hail.

She cautioned that the conditions were expected to continue throughout the week.

"There is still a chance of isolated showers and thundershowers to be expected today (Wednesday).

"Certain parts of Gauteng will still expect light showers as of this afternoon again and there is a chance of rain every day this week," Madika said.

