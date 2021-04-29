1h ago

Wintry weather brings some brrr to South Africa over the next couple of days

Nicole McCain
The SAWS has predicted cold weather for SA.
@SAWeatherServic, Twitter

South Africans will have their first taste of winter with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning of a cold spell this weekend.

READ | Get the jackets and blankets out: Gauteng is set for cold winter

The chilly weather is expected to reach parts of the country on Friday.

"First cold spell of the season expected this week into the weekend over southern, central and eastern South Africa," the weather service said.

Widespread showers are expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, starting on Thursday and continuing into Friday, the SAWS advised.

"Light snowfall [is] possible in the Drakensberg regions of [the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal]," the SAWS said.

A warning of disruptive rain in parts of the Eastern Cape has also been issued.

"The significant rain will result in localised flooding to formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges as well as traffic disruptions due to slippery roads and reduced visibility," the SAWS cautioned.

Read more on:
sawskwazulu-nataleastern capeweather
