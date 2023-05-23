5m ago

Wise eye: Police recruiting retired detectives to boost crime intelligence, says Cele

Cebelihle Bhengu
Police Minister Bheki Cele delivered the budget speech in parliament on Tuesday.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says SAPS needs retired detectives to capacitate Crime Intelligence.
  • The SA Police Service is also hiring 10 000 police trainees to strengthen the organisation.
  • Cele says R70 million has been set aside to capacitate community policing forums which are the first point of call in their communities.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the SA Police Service (SAPS) is recruiting retired detectives "in good standing" to Crime Intelligence to increase its capacity to deal with crime.

The minister spoke in Parliament during the budget vote presentation of SAPS, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the Department of the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service on Tuesday.

Cele said the retired detectives would undergo a three-month training programme before formal recruitment.

He said Crime Intelligence and tackling cybercrime were among the key priority areas. 

Among measures announced in the fight against crime, Cele said SAPS enrolled 10 000 police trainees for the 2023/24 financial year. 

He said this would continue for the next two years.

We are calling on all South Africans from all walks of life to join the SAPS. The police service remains an organisation of choice for all South Africans, regardless of colour, race or creed.

Cele said the crime-fighting efforts also extended to communities where community policing forums (CPF) were the first point of call.

He said: "R70 million is allocated to the provinces to support community police forums in terms of resource requirements. This funding is assisting the CPFs with resources such as vehicles, laptops, torches, reflective jackets and other tools of the trade."

Cele added that SAPS also spent R5 million towards community gatherings, awareness campaigns, summits and conferences.

ALSO READ | Fred Khumalo: Give Cele a Bell’s for his endless hilarity

DA MP Andrew Whitfield said the government had failed in its fight against crime.

He said by failing to mention the loss of experienced officers to mass resignations, the minister did not reflect the true state of SAPS.

Whitfield said:

Our detectives are overworked, with every detective I speak to telling me they have over 200 dockets on their desks at every given time. We are losing valuable experience in detective services because these workers don't feel valued or supported. The result of this is low conviction rates with criminals not fearing the criminal justice system.

Responding to the R70 million budget for CPFs, Whitfield said this was not enough and would not filter to every member despite them putting their lives on the line to protect their communities.

