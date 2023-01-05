With heavy storms set to hit KZN, DA says province's disaster management is 'understaffed'

The DA says the KwaZulu-Natal Disaster Management Centre is understaffed and underfunded.

The centre has been mobilised amid a severe weather warning for the province on Thursday.

The Cogta department has in return accused the DA of "political grandstanding".

The DA has raised concerns over what it says is an "understaffed and underfunded” Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party has called on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala to take urgent action to fill posts at the DMC.

However, the Cogta department said the DA was engaging in "political grandstanding" at a time when it was working to ensure no lives were lost.

The DA's concern comes as the province faces an orange Level 9 weather warning on Thursday, with showers and thundershowers that may lead to flooding forecast for the province.

According to DA spokesperson Martin Meyer, the DMC was only running with 50% of the required staff complement, and "remains woefully unprepared for extreme weather phenomenon".

In November, the DA established, through a parliamentary question, that 17 out of a total of 35 DMC posts were vacant. Thirteen of these were classified as critical, said Meyer.

"The same reply also revealed that the centre was allocated R30.5 million for the 2022/23 financial year - less than the figure allocated the previous financial year," he said.

"Given the situation, the DA now calls on MEC Zikalala to immediately focus on getting this crucial service in order. This must include the filling of critical posts and ensuring increased funding."

In response to the DA’s statement, Cogta's spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: "At this point we all should be working together to ensure that we don't lose any lives, not trying to score cheap political points.

"The department is fully focused on the immediate challenge that it's facing. We really have no appetite to entertain the political grandstanding of the DA. The challenge of limited resources is ongoing in government and is being addressed by all means possible."

News24 previously reported that the province’s disaster management teams were on high alert as heavy rainfall was expected on Thursday and Friday.

The South African Weather Service forecast that "prolonged rainfall" was on the way, with more than 50mm expected.

Zikalala said the severe weather could "spell disaster for communities living in low-lying areas".