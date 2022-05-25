With impeccable make-up and legs bound in shackles, Rosemary Ndlovu makes another court appearance

Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Ndlovu was in court for two different cases.

She allegedly plotted the murders of three more people.

Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu, who is facing fresh charges for allegedly plotting the murders of three more people, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Wednesday for two separate cases.

While earlier being tried and subsequently convicted for six murders, the public got to witness Ndlovu's theatrics as she posed for the cameras, and in one instance tried to attack a journalist.

This time, however, there was none of that as she made a brief appearance that was over in less than 10 minutes at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court, which was filled to capacity.

She stood in the dock with an impeccably made-up face, her hair pulled back and tied up in a ponytail, and her legs bound in shackles.

She appeared alongside her co-accused Nomsa Mudau.

Ndlovu faces two charges of attempted murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder.

Last year, News24 reported that it had been alleged that Ndlovu – a former police officer – had paid a hitman a few hundred rand to kill the investigating officer and her former boss as she blamed them for her arrest in the case of the six people whose murders she organised.

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

She had allegedly planned the murders of the two police officers while behind bars awaiting trial for the murders of her six relatives. However, the plan was later uncovered and a case was opened. The other case relates to the alleged plot to kill Mudau's husband.

At the time of the alleged murder plot, Mudau was not only her friend but also a police officer stationed at Norkem Park police station in Kempton Park.

According to a source, Ndlovu was the one who sought the hitmen to kill Mudau's husband "in the hostel as she was well-connected" and allegedly promised them some money before the hit could be carried out.

The source said:

She promised them money before the killing, as well as money from the insurance payout after the husband had been killed.

"The husband worked at OR Tambo International Airport, and the alleged hitmen followed him around for three months. When the money was not forthcoming, they exposed the murder plot," added the source.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday morning, prosecutor Riana Williams asked that the matter be postponed to 31 May, for an additional accused to be arrested.

The court granted the postponement.

Mudau is out on warning. Ndlovu was taken back to prison, where she is serving six life sentences for organising the murders of her six relatives for insurance purposes.

