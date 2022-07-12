8m ago

add bookmark

Withdrawal rates of gender-based violence cases alarming, says gender rights watchdog

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The commission conducted oversight of 66 police stations and Thuthuzela care centres across the country.
The commission conducted oversight of 66 police stations and Thuthuzela care centres across the country.
Sharon Seretlo
  • The Commission for Gender Equality says rates of gender-based violence are increasing across the country and so is the withdrawal of cases. 
  • The commission adds it found victims withdrew cases because of court delays and the finalisation of DNA tests. 
  • It also found a shortage of police vehicles was a problem across the country, making it hard for victims to get help. 

Research by the Commission for Gender Equality has found while cases of gender-based violence (GBV) are increasing across the country, there is also a concerning rate of criminal cases being withdrawn.

The findings are contained in its biannual police report which covers March to September 2021.  

The commission conducted oversight of 66 police stations and Thuthuzela care centres across the country - this represents about 6% of all police stations. 

Releasing the report on Tuesday, its acting chairperson, Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, said the commission went to 13 of the 30 GBV hot spots across the country.

It was denied entry at the Mowbray police station in Cape Town as well as the Kagisho and Roodepan police stations in the Northern Cape. 

During the visits, the commission assessed the status of crimes, staffing, GBV and Victim Empowerment Plan units. It also checked the availability of rape kits and victim-friendly rooms. 

The findings across the provinces demonstrated that GBV is rising in all provinces.


"The findings also depicted the alarming withdrawal of cases by victims, high levels of poverty and distance from police stations and courts as some hindering factors for victims' ability to access justice," the report stated.  

For instance in Parow, Cape Town, 11% of all domestic violence cases in 2020/21 were withdrawn.

"Overall, some cases were on the court roll for long periods and could not be supported by evidence, resulting in acquittals. This was due to the backlog at the laboratory, which impacted pending cases, resulting in withdrawals." 

In Nyanga, Cape Town, Moleko said 28 rapes and three domestic violence cases were withdrawn. 

One of the findings, when it came to the withdrawal of cases, was families wanting to deal with the allegations as a unit rather than involving police. 

Other reasons included the distance to courts and forensic labs taking long to release their findings.

Moleko said:

It can take up to three years, in some instances, to get results from labs. There is a massive delay in uploading DNA and therefore increasing withdrawal of cases.

She added another hindrance in solving cases was the unavailability of police vehicles. 

"Across the stations, there was a general shortage of vehicles."

Moleko said police needed to pay attention to the vehicle issue to ensure residents received services. 

READ | Can I sue the SAPS for negligence as a sexual violence survivor? Experts weigh in

She added in informal settlements, police often struggled to locate victims and perpetrators because the streets were unmarked.  

When it comes to services the police offer, Moleko said language and interpretation were a concern.                 

"We are not saying every police station should have Braille, but they need to have partnerships so that people who need that service are helped. The statement victims give to police has implications on whether the case will be prosecuted or not." 

Equally important, she added, was the training of police officers to deal with victims.   

"We found that not all stations had trained staff. For victims, it can be re-traumatising to deal with someone who is not trained." 

READ | Brutal start to the year for SA with nearly 11 000 rape cases in just the first 3 months

The highest proportion of trained officers was at the Ermelo police station in Mpumalanga. The station with the lowest number of trained staff was the Nelspruit police station. 

When assessing victim-friendly rooms, the commission found most police stations had facilities but were not well maintained.

The report stated: "Most of the SAPS facilities across the provinces have victim-friendly room units. However, almost 40% of the sites visited displayed poorly maintained victim-friendly rooms that were unacceptable for victims according to the norms and standards set out by the SAPS." 

Of all the police stations visited, only the Witbank police station in Mpumalanga and Sasolburg police station in the Free State did not have rape kits on site. 

Moleko said to deal with GBV, police stations did not have resources for preventative measures.

"We are always responding. We have to deal with the issues of prevention. One rape is one too many.  We have to come up with ways of ensuring these don't happen.” 

One of the ways, she added, was dealing with alcohol use in communities. 

"There is a link between alcohol and GBV. We have to impose harshly on illegal taverns. We have to close taverns that are close to schools." 

But Moleko said the most important thing was dealing with abusers in communities.   

"Whose sons are these? Do they come from nowhere? These are our brothers, cousins and uncles. The root problem is a societal structure, we have to deal with prevention."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscommission for gender equalitycrimegender base violence
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Eskom be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, anything to end this load shedding nightmare
24% - 339 votes
No, Minister Gwede Mantashe can't get the job done
60% - 836 votes
Rather replace Eskom management instead
16% - 222 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.97
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,732.41
-0.1%
Silver
19.11
-0.0%
Palladium
2,048.50
-5.5%
Platinum
848.50
-2.9%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,965
-0.1%
All Share
67,164
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,453
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,036
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,836
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo