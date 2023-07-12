27m ago

Without a trace: Man set free in perjury case after accusing Mabuyane, Zondo of bribe has vanished

Malibongwe Dayimani
Phadima Fukula was arrested on 15 February 2022.
Malibongwe Dayimani/News24
  • The Hawks are looking for a 30-year-old man who allegedly reported trumped-up corruption allegations against Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
  • Phadima Fukula was arrested on 15 February 2022 but was set free because the National Prosecuting Authority had not taken a decision on whether to prosecute him. 
  • The decision has now been made but the Hawks are unable to find him.

The Hawks have lost track of Phadima Fukula, the man they arrested and released for perjury based on allegations he made falsely accusing Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane of paying a R5 million bribe to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to pardon him from State Capture Commission investigations. 

After a lengthy search, the Hawks initially pinned Fukula down in Johannesburg on 15 February 2022 and frog marched him to the East London Magistrate’s Court. 

Amid a huge media scrum, the court released him because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had not taken a decision on whether to prosecute Fukula. 

On Tuesday the Hawks announced Fukula was wanted by the court, but they were unable to find him. 

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions had finally decided to prosecute Fukula. 

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said a summons had been issued against Fukula to appear before the East London Magistrate's Court on 29 August.

Mhlakuvana said:

Fukula could not be traced at all his known addresses. Therefore, an appeal is made to anyone who might know his whereabouts to kindly contact Lieutenant Colonel Mtyobile on 071 481 2421. Commendable efforts have been made to trace him but to no avail. Any information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

It is alleged that Fukula reported a false case against Zondo in Gauteng in February 2021 and then later opened another case against Mabuyane with East London police in March 2021.

The cases were then referred to the Hawks.

When investigators interviewed Fukula, he allegedly admitted certain individuals used him to make false allegations against Zondo and Mabuyane, the Hawks previously said.

The Hawks confirmed that a case of perjury was opened after conflicting versions of Fukula's cases were picked up, while a case of crimen injuria was opened by the premier against the suspect.

Fukula, according to a previous statement from the Hawks, was arrested last year after he had disappeared without a trace during interviews with investigators. 

"As the investigators were in the process of obtaining further information from the suspect, including his electronic gadgets to assist the probe since he claimed [they] were used during his interaction with the alleged conspirators, he again mysteriously disappeared until his recent arrest," the Hawks said at the time.


