Witness recalls Senzo Meyiwa's last moments alive

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli in court on October 2021. Photo: Gallo Images
  • Five men are on trial for the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.
  • An eyewitness to the shooting testified that Meyiwa was shot during a scuffle with two men who entered the home they had been visiting in Vosloorus.
  • The witness, a former friend of Meyiwa, said the wounded soccer player was gasping for air as he was rushed to hospital.

During his last moments alive, it seemed as if former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was trying to communicate as he gasped for air, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Wednesday.

This was the evidence of Mthokozisi Thwala, who gave the court his version of what had happened on the fateful evening of 26 October 2014.

Thwala, who started giving his evidence-in-chief on Tuesday, was a friend of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

At the time of the shooting, Meyiwa was dating singer Kelly Khumalo and they were all at her mother's Vosloorus house.

Thwala testified that two men entered the house through the kitchen and that one had a firearm. The men demanded cellphones and money before a scuffle broke out in the living room, which then continued into the kitchen, Thwala said.

Meyiwa, Tumelo Madlala, Khumalo's mother and her sister, Zandi Khumalo, became embroiled in a scuffle with the two men and eventually, a shot rang out.

Thwala said he ran out of the house and that one of the men, who appeared to be armed with a knife, chased him.

He jumped into a neighbour's yard, and the man continued running.

After returning to the house, Thwala said he saw Meyiwa lying in the living room. He had a bullet wound in his chest.

Thwala said: 

I remember they gave us a towel, and I placed it on his chest [over the wound].

At that point, Meyiwa was still alive and was gasping for air, the witness said.

Thwala, Zandi, Madlala and Khumalo rushed Meyiwa to a nearby hospital.

While Khumalo was driving, Thwala said it sounded as if he was trying to talk to them in between the gasping.

Later, the gasping became fainter but, as he held Meyiwa's hand, he noticed that it was not limp.

However, once they arrived at the emergency section of the hospital and everyone got out to look for help, it became limp.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are on trial for the soccer star's murder.

They all pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.


