Witness' signature on will of woman allegedly murdered by suspected serial killer in dispute

Alleged serial killer Zaheera Boomgaard has been accused of murdering three people.

She has also been accused of manipulating the will of one of her victims to make herself the sole beneficiary.

A witness listed on the wills said did not know the accused or deceased and never signed any wills, nor knew what a will was.

The alleged manipulated will used by suspected serial killer Zaheera Boomgaard to inherit the estate of one of her victims contained a witness signature by someone who had never met any of the parties involved and does not know what a will is.

This was revealed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, where Boomgaard, 60, appeared for the continuation of her trial.

News24 previously reported she allegedly murdered Lynette Mustapha, 72, in Gauteng in August 2020.

Mustapha's body was discovered in Sebokeng.

She had been strangled, suffered blunt force trauma wounds and her body was set alight.

After Mustapha’s death, Boomgaard approached FNB to assist her with the will.

While requesting help, Boomgaard also allegedly mentioned the will of Mustapha's sister, Marlene Mustapha, who had died in hospital a month before.

The court heard Boomgaard handed over the two wills, one belonging to Mustapha and the other to Marlene.

In Mustapha's will, the accused was listed as the executor and sole beneficiary.

In Marlene's will, Mustapha was named as the beneficiary, meaning Boomgaard stood to inherit Marlene's estate and assets.

However, the court heard several irregularities and discrepancies were found in Marlene's will which led to an attorney working for FNB to approach the police.

On Thursday, the State called Agnes Ndlovu as a witness.

Ndlovu's name, signature and ID number were listed on both wills as a witness.

However, she told the court she had never come across a will and did not know what it was.



When presented with the two wills, Ndlovu said she had never seen the documents before. In addition, she added the signatures on both documents were not hers.

A handwriting specialist is expected to testify later in the trial.

Ndlovu testified the ID number listed was hers, but she had no idea why it was on the documents.

The court heard while Ndlovu had spent time working in Gauteng, she never met Boomgaard, Mustapha or Marlene.

The trial is expected to continue on Friday.