Wits and UWC adopt mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policies for students and staff

Wits and UWC have adopted Covid-19 vaccine mandates

They will take effect on January next year.

According to the universities, vaccine policies ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.

The University of Witswatersrand and University of the Western Cape have passed Covid-19 vaccination policies that are set to become effective in 2022.

On Friday, Wits announced that all members of the university community will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to access the institution's precincts.

This will take effect from 1 January 2022, and will be reviewed every three months.

"The University plans to re-invigorate the student experience in 2022 by enabling more social engagement on its Precincts, through clubs, societies, and residence life, and by opening up more spaces for students to learn and socialise safely on site," the Wits senior executive team said in a statement.

As the university engaged in moreteaching, learning and interaction on campus more students returned to residences, a mandatory vaccination policy would assist in protecting "the health and safety of the University community and, by extension, members of the public that come into contact with the University’s Employees and Students or otherwise participate in any University Activity", it said

All members of the Wits University community are now required to be vaccinated, regardless of whether they have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past.

Meanwhile, UWC also said that it had drafted an interim Covid-19 vaccine policy for next year.

"The Interim Policy highlights that the majority of stakeholders have advocated for the resumption of in-person learning and teaching. A return to Campus would accord with the University’s mandate to provide learning and teaching, and serve the interests of students in enjoying all the benefits of university life as part of their holistic experience," UWC said in a statement.

A "soft mandate" would apply, whereby all staff and students would have to be vaccinated in order to enter campus or attend university events.

"Students who are not vaccinated will be permitted to register for their relevant degree or module, but may not enter campus or attend University events. This rule will also be strictly applied to the placement of students at all UWC residences."

UWC added that the "soft mandate" may not apply to students and staff in certain faculties or programmes, such as the Faculty of Dentistry, and programmes such as Nursing and Pharmacy.

In such instances, a "hard mandate" would apply, requiring students to be vaccinated in order to even register at UWC.

The interim policy will be applicable from 1 January 2022 and reviewed in the first semester of the year.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.