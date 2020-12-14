1h ago

Wits med student who raised R471K to pay student debt will use excess donations to help others

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Taz Emeran.
  • Wits medical graduate Taz Emeran is planning on using the excess donations she received to pay her student debt to start a foundation that will help other students.
  • Emeran received financial assistance after posting a video on Instagram, asking for people to help raise R471 000 within a day.
  • The foundation will help students across South Africa and is independent of Wits.


University of Witwaterstrand final-year medical student Mumtaaz (Taz) Emeran is planning on using the excess donations she received from South Africans to start a foundation that will help pay for other students' debt.

Emeran received overwhelming response from South Africans after she posted a video on Instagram last Tuesday, asking for people to assist her in paying her R471 000 debt that had been accumulated since she was in her third level of study.

Not only did she manage to raise enough to pay her student debt, she now wants to use the excess money she received to start a foundation to help other students pay their debts.

"My plan is to partner with as many banks and organisations as possible to help give other students like me an opportunity to reach their goals," the 27-year-old graduate told News24.

"This initiative will be open for all the students across South Africa and will be independent of Wits," she said.

According to Emeran, after she finished her final exam, she received a message from the university saying that she would not be able to graduate if her historical debt was not settled by 9 December.

She said that during her third year in medical school, she received a sponsor that was willing to pay for her studies; however, funds within the foundation were allegedly stolen and no money was paid to the university.

After her video trended on social media, the public contributed the money she needed - and more - within 24 hours.

Complete shock

"I was in complete shock," she said.

"Big CEOs of banks were reaching out to me asking how they could help."

The medical graduate said that by making the video, she was just taking a chance, not knowing what to expect from it, but was overwhelmed by people's generosity.

Emeran would be meeting various banks and organisations to create an account to be used to help other students.

"This is South Africa's money, I want to give back to them as a gesture of my gratitude," she said.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said university officials would meet with Emeran in the course of the week to work out the details.

"The university lauds Ms Emeran for her generosity and is heartened by the generosity of the South African public," said Patel.

Emeran would be graduating on 17 December, and thereafter set to start her internship at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

Read more on:
wits universitygautengjohannesburgeducationgood news
