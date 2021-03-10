28m ago

Wits protest: Police 'fire rubber bullets' to disperse students staging sit-in

Canny Maphanga
  • Students protested around Wits for a second day on Wednesday.
  • Earlier, a man died after being shot in Braamfontein, allegedly by police.
  • Officers fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of demonstrators on Empire Road in Parktown.

Police dispersed protesting students on Empire Road on Wednesday afternoon, firing what appeared to be rubber bullets.

Students staged a sit-in demonstration near the entrances to Wits University, protesting against the institution blocking students with debt from registering.

The students were stationed in the area, blocking traffic, when police arrived and fired shots in order to disperse them.

News24 saw one student being taken away by police.

It was not immediately clear whether he would be charged or where he was taken.

Fasiha Hassan, a member of the Gauteng legislature, posted a message to Twitter, announcing steps to assist those students who had been arrested.

Earlier in the day, a who man visited a clinic in Braamfontein at the time of protests in the area, died after he was shot, allegedly by police.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said it was deploying investigators to the scene to ascertain whether police officers had shot the man.

During the latest dispersion, a number of students could be seen sitting on the ground in shock, some of them in tears and being comforted by other protesters.

A number of students alleged to have been hit by rubber bullets.

Traffic was once again flowing on Empire Road by 16:00 and police were monitoring the area.

