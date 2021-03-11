30m ago

add bookmark

Wits shooting: Mthokozisi Ntumba was a hard-working and positive husband, father and brother - family

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has revealed the identity of the man who died during a student protest in Braamfontein as Mthokozisi Ntumba.
  • Although it reported that Ntumba was a father of two, his family clarified that he was married and had four children.
  • Reporters were also told that Ntumba was an employee at the Department of Human Settlements and had just completed his master's degree

Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was shot dead during a student protest in Braamfontein this week and leaves behind a wife and four children, was determined, hardworking and positive.

"He was a progressive, young man - very determined. He lost his parents at a young age but with his brothers, they have really worked hard to be where they are," his cousin, Sthembiso Ntumba, told the media outside their Kempton Park home on Thursday morning.

Mthokozisi Ntumba
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)

He was speaking after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the home and mentioned that the 35-year-old man was an employee of the Department of Human Settlements and that he had just completed his master's degree. 

He was shot dead, allegedly by police, during the funding protest. He had visited a clinic for a consultation and when he left, he was shot.

It is unclear whether rubber bullets or live ammunition were used. However, Cele told the media that there was no "grain of explanation" for the shooting.

READ HERE | IPID officers 'work around the clock' to probe Braamfontein protest shooting

Mthokozisi was found on the ground outside the clinic, gasping for air. His doctor's attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

His visibly distraught brother, Sanele Ntumba, told the media that it was painful but that they would be strong for the family.

"It is painful. He did not deserve to die in that manner but there is nothing we can do. We will have to be strong for ourselves and his children.

"We built this home together but now he is gone," he said.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, is probing the incident.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mthokozisi ntumbakempton parkgautengprotestpolicecrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5004 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3305 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4745 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(+0.66)
ZAR/GBP
20.88
(+0.43)
ZAR/EUR
17.90
(+0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.65)
Gold
1736.03
(+0.56)
Silver
26.30
(+0.54)
Platinum
1220.00
(+1.93)
Brent Crude
68.10
(+0.56)
Palladium
2329.00
(+1.29)
All Share
68690.24
(+0.25)
Top 40
63071.07
(+0.29)
Financial 15
12975.00
(-0.46)
Industrial 25
88853.55
(+0.89)
Resource 10
70011.16
(-0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo