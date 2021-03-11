Wits shooting: Mthokozisi Ntumba was a hard-working and positive husband, father and brother - family

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has revealed the identity of the man who died during a student protest in Braamfontein as Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Although it reported that Ntumba was a father of two, his family clarified that he was married and had four children.

Reporters were also told that Ntumba was an employee at the Department of Human Settlements and had just completed his master's degree

Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was shot dead during a student protest in Braamfontein this week and leaves behind a wife and four children, was determined, hardworking and positive.

"He was a progressive, young man - very determined. He lost his parents at a young age but with his brothers, they have really worked hard to be where they are," his cousin, Sthembiso Ntumba, told the media outside their Kempton Park home on Thursday morning.

He was speaking after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the home and mentioned that the 35-year-old man was an employee of the Department of Human Settlements and that he had just completed his master's degree.

He was shot dead, allegedly by police, during the funding protest. He had visited a clinic for a consultation and when he left, he was shot.

It is unclear whether rubber bullets or live ammunition were used. However, Cele told the media that there was no "grain of explanation" for the shooting.

Mthokozisi was found on the ground outside the clinic, gasping for air. His doctor's attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

His visibly distraught brother, Sanele Ntumba, told the media that it was painful but that they would be strong for the family.

#WitsProtest : Mthokozisi’s brother, Sanele says that this is painful & his brother didn’t deserve to die in that manner. Mthokozisi leaves behind a wife and 4 kids. His youngest child is 8 months old @TeamNews24 . pic.twitter.com/v6D0Cf45YB — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) March 11, 2021

"It is painful. He did not deserve to die in that manner but there is nothing we can do. We will have to be strong for ourselves and his children.

"We built this home together but now he is gone," he said.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, is probing the incident.

